 Armenia goes green, hopes to spur economic development | Global Ideas | DW | 03.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Armenia goes green, hopes to spur economic development

Economically, Armenia has never truly recovered from the collapse of the Soviet Union. A third of the population has left since 1991. Environmental concerns had been low on the agenda — until now.

Watch video 05:25

The Greening of Armenia

Project aim: To help small and medium-sized businesses in Armenia make their production more environmentally friendly, by improving energy and resource efficiency, waste management and by using fewer chemicals.

Project implementation: Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production (RECP) Armenia , implemented by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Project financing:  Financed by, among others, the German Federal Environment Ministry (BMU) through its International Climate Initiative (IKI) project Improving Incentive Frameworks and Capacity for Green, Climate-related Investments in Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia

Partner organizations: OECD, United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Project location: Armenia

Project duration:  2014 - 2020

Armenia loves its apricots. The golden fruit appears in many traditional dishes and even adorns the nation's flag. But their production isn't always kind to its fragile agricultural land. The fruit is usually dried using polluting sulfur, but some businesses are discovering the benefits of switching to processes using steam, and seeing sales of their organic fruit soar.

Environmental concerns have been low on the agenda for Armenian companies. But Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production (RECP) Armenia is helping businesses, from farmers to bakers and factories cut energy use and adopt more eco-friendly practices.

Economically, Armenia has never truly recovered from the collapse of the Soviet Union. Around a million Armenians — a third of the population — have left the country since 1991, and young people are still emigrating in droves in search of better opportunities. The project aims to boost the local economy, create jobs and give people a reason to stay in Armenia.

A film by Claudia Laszczak

WWW links

Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production Project Armenia

OECD: Resource Efficient and Cleaner Production

UNIDO: RECP

UNECE

International Climate Initiative

Audios and videos on the topic

The Greening of Armenia  

Related content

Symbolbild Trophy Hunting

Killing endangered species to save them? Trophy hunters lobby at CITES 27.08.2019

As conservationists and campaigners thrash out wildlife trade rules, a debate rages over whether trophy hunting helps or hinders the protection of endangered species.

Global Ideas Umwelt Bibliothek

The seed libraries sprouting up across the US 21.08.2019

San Diego’s Ocean Beach library is one of hundreds in the US where members can take home seeds as well as books. Could the community project help protect local plant diversity?

Global Ideas Marokko FAP Projekt

Why are farmers in Morocco becoming insect guardians? 14.08.2019

Bees, butterflies and other pollinators are threatened around the world. One project is encouraging farmers in Morocco to use blooming fields and insect hotels to protect them.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  