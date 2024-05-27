Armenia detains hundreds of anti-government protesters

PoliticsArmenia
Armenia detains hundreds of anti-government protestersMay 27, 2024
Armenian police detained 226 protesters on Monday for blocking streets of the capital, Yerevan, calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's to resign.
Anti-government protests have been rocking the country for weeks, sparked by the government's return of four border villages to Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan said the move was a step towards normalizing ties between the two countries, which have been embroiled in territorial conflicts for decades.
In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched a swift military offensive and gained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which ethnic Armenians had previously held.
More to come...