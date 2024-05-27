Armenia detains hundreds of anti-government protesters

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over a deal giving Azerbaijan control over four border villages.

Armenian police detained 226 protesters on Monday for blocking streets of the capital, Yerevan, calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's to resign.

Anti-government protests have been rocking the country for weeks, sparked by the government's return of four border villages to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said the move was a step towards normalizing ties between the two countries, which have been embroiled in territorial conflicts for decades.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched a swift military offensive and gained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which ethnic Armenians had previously held.

