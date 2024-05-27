  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsraelEurope's far right
PoliticsArmenia

Armenia detains hundreds of anti-government protesters

May 27, 2024

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over a deal giving Azerbaijan control over four border villages.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gK8d
Police detain a protester during rally against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia
The protesters also have other complaints against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his governmentImage: Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP/picture alliance

Armenian police detained 226 protesters on Monday for blocking streets of the capital, Yerevan, calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's to resign. 

Anti-government protests have been rocking the country for weeks, sparked by the government's return of four border villages to Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan said the move was a step towards normalizing ties between the two countries, which have been embroiled in territorial conflicts for decades. 

In September 2023, Azerbaijan launched a swift military offensive and gained control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which ethnic Armenians had previously held.

More to come... 