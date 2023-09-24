Armenia calls for UN mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

ConflictsArmeniaArmenia calls for UN mission to Nagorno-KarabakhTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsArmeniaSimon Bone | Nimisha Jaiswal09/24/2023September 24, 2023Armenia is urging the United Nations to send a mission to Nagorno-Karabakh to monitor the security of ethnic Armenians there. Leaders say thousands of ethnic Armenians are without food or shelter and are worried about their safety.https://p.dw.com/p/4WkReAdvertisement