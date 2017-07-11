Armenia-Azerbaijan: Putin urges 'next steps' after peace

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Moscow for their first meeting since a Russia-brokered deal ended hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (r), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (second left), and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (far left) discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on Monday in their first meeting since a peace agreement halted six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the agreements signed last November. Putin said the peace agreement "created the necessary basis for a long-term and full-format settlement of the old conflict."
