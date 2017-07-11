Armenia-Azerbaijan: Putin urges 'next steps' after peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on Monday in their first meeting since a peace agreement halted six weeks of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the agreement signed last November. Putin said the peace agreement "created the necessary basis for a long-term and full-format settlement of the old conflict."

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Residential area reduced to rubble The governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of deliberately bombing civilian targets. For example, part of the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh's famous 19th-century cathedral was destroyed in early October. According to authorities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region , Azerbaijani troops are just a few kilometers from the strategically important city.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Destroyed livelihood Ragiba Guliyeva stands in the ruins of her house in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, which was hit in a rocket attack. "I was in the kitchen when beams and stones rained on me all of a sudden," she said. "I screamed as loudly as I could." Ganja is dozens of kilometers from the front. The government of Azerbaijan blames Armenian troops for the attack.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Mourning the children Several people were killed in the attack on Ganja, according to Azerbaijani authorities. Guliyeva's 13-year-old grandson, Artur, was one of the victims. At a church service, teachers and classmates paid their respects. According to official figures, at least 130 civilians were killed on both sides.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Volunteering for the front Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say 1,200 soldiers have died since fighting started in September. Azerbaijan's government has not reported the extent of its military losses. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently mentioned a total of 5,000 people dead on both sides. Young men keep on volunteering for service at the front, such as these fighters in the Nagorno-Karabakh capital, Stepanakert.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh A decades-old conflict The region has been controlled by Armenian separatists since Azerbaijan's government lost control in a territorial war from 1988 to 1994. A fragile ceasefire has been in effect since. The painting in a school in Barda honors a soldier who died.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh International intervention? Propaganda and war rhetoric govern everyday life in Azerbaijan, which is ruled by an authoritarian regime. The government, in Baku, receives weapons and expressions of solidarity from Turkey. Russia is the protective power for Armenia's government, in Yerevan. Observers warn that the regional powers could actively intervene in the conflict.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Holding out in shelters Regional authorities estimate that half of the residents, or 75,000 people, could flee the fighting. Residents who remain continue to hold out in basements and shelters.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh The coronavirus in a conflict zone Life in shelters has become routine for many Stepanakert residents. The rooms are crowded and poorly ventilated. The people are safe from the bomb attacks, but doctors warn of a rapid spread of the coronavirus. There are no officials figures, but some doctors have estimated that about half of the shelters' residents test positive on a daily basis.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh Classrooms as emergency shelters People fled the fighting in Azerbaijan, too, including from the town of Terter, which is right on the front. Some found refuge in neighboring Barda, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh, where schools have been used as emergency shelters since the end of September. But they are not safe either.

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh The front approaches Several buildings were destroyed and cars burned out during an air raid on Barda a few days ago. Azerbaijani authorities reported at least 21 dead and dozens injured. The Armenian government denied the attack, but Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, pledged "retaliation on the battlefield" and "revenge."

Human toll in Azerbaijan-Armenia fight for Nagorno-Karabakh No foreseeable peace The fighting continues. The government of Azerbaijan has demanded the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia's prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has officially asked Russia for help. The Foreign Ministry has pledged Russia's "necessary assistance" should the fighting shift to Armenian territory. Author: Julia Hahn



Pashinyan and Aliyev did not shake hands at the meeting before sitting down opposite of Putin.

What was the outcome of the meeting?

Putin thanked both Pashinyan and Aliyev for their cooperation during mediation efforts that were aimed at "stopping the bloodshed, stabilizing the situation and achieving a sustainable ceasefire." He said it was time to discuss the "next steps" in the peace agreement.

Pashinyan said Armenia was ready to discuss the status of Nagorno-Karabakh. However, the maintained the exchange of prisoners of war still had to be resolved.

The three countries agreed to set up the first working group meeting on January 30.

What is the Nagorno-Karabakh region?

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is a disputed territory that is in western Azerbaijan, but is under the control of ethnic Armenian forces. Those forces have been supported by Armenia since a separatist war ended in 1994. It claimed independence from Azerbaijan following the war, but it is not recognized internationally.

The region saw major fighting again in September 2020 as the Azerbaijani army pushed into the area. More than 6,000 people were killed in the six weeks of battle.

The peace agreement that followed saw Armenia cede territory back to Azerbaijan. Under the deal, Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeeping troops to the region. They will remain in the area for at least five years. Putin said the "next steps" in the agreement should look into demarcation lines and humanitarian issues.

How did the peace agreement affect the region?

A Russian-brokered ceasefire in November stopped the conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces, but tensions remain with occasional fighting. Both sides continue to hold prisoners of war and there have been disagreements about a potential transportation corridor in the region.

Pashinyan said the issue surrounding the prisoners of war was not resolved during Monday's meeting.

The ceasefire sparked mass protests in Armenia against Pashinyan, demanding his resignation. Protesters have claimed he mishandled the conflict, but he defended the deal as a necessary move that prevented a full Azerbaijani takeover.

Aliyev has said the conflict was a historic righting of wrongs, which Armenia has rejected.

What is the international influence in the region?

Azerbaijan has been supported by Turkey. Both countries shut their borders with Armenia since the 2020 conflict began. The blockade has weakened the economy of the landlocked country.

Dmitry Trenin, a political analyst for the Moscow Carnegie Center, said the talks would allow the Kremlin to reaffirm its influence in the region.

"(The) peacekeeping function is Moscow's advantage in its competitive relationship with Ankara," Trenin tweeted on Sunday.

kbd/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)