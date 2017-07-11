Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: Violence escalates in Nagorno-Karabakh

The violence that broke out between the two rivals in the Caucasus on Sunday continued overnight and erupted again with fresh artillery attacks on Monday morning.

"Early in [the] morning, Azerbaijan resumed its offensive operations, using artillery, armored vehicles, TOS heavy artillery system," the spokesperson for Armenia's defense minister, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Twitter.

"Battles are continuing with varying intensity," she later added.

Armenian forces reportedly attacked the town of Tartar with heavy artillery, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Watch video 01:57 Share War in Nagorno-Karabakh? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3j64o Armenia and Azerbaijan gear up for war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Civilian casualties on both sides

At least 31 people — both civilians and military — have died in fighting that erupted on Sunday between Azerbaijani forces and Armenian rebels in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, officials said.

Separatists reported 15 further military casualties on Monday morning.

Both Baku and Yerevan also reported civilian casualties, as did the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). At least 5 Azerbaijanis have been killed and at least another 19 wounded, while reports by the Armenian-supported separatists put their number of wounded civilians at around 200.

The worst violence in the region since 2016 has raised the prospect of a new war in an area that has been simmering for decades.

Mobilizing for war

Both countries declared martial law. The president of Azerbaijan declared a partial military mobilization in the country as part of a presidential decree on Monday morning. Armenia began a general mobilization on Sunday.

The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, announced on Twitter that he had spoken to ministers of both countries and stressed the need to return to negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group — intermediaries consisting of Russia, the US and France, adding that there is "no military solution to the conflict."

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on both sides to show restraint, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. Russia is an ally of Armenia.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry similarly urged restraint and said that they hoped the two countries could resolve their differences through dialogue, Reuters news agency reported.

Claims of Turkish involvement

Armenia's ambassador to Russia claimed on Monday that Turkey had sent fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan to support their ally after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised full support against Armenia. The Armenian Foreign Ministry also accused Turkey of providing "direct presence on the ground," in a statement reported by Reuters.

An aide to Azerbaijani President Ilhan Aliyev roundly rejected both claims, according to Reuters.

"Rumors of militants from Syria allegedly being redeployed to Azerbaijan is another provocation by the Armenian side and complete nonsense," the aide told Reuters.

The EU's foreign policy spokesperson, Peter Stano, told news agency AFP that Brussels could not confirm Armenia's claim, but warned against international involvement, saying "no external interference in this conflict is acceptable."

ab/dr (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax)