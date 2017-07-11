Armenia accuses Turkey of shooting down warplane

Armenia's defense ministry accused Turkey on Tuesday of shooting down an Armenian warplane, in the ongoing violent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stapnyan said an SU-25 warplane was downed, and its pilot killed, by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet amid clashes over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan's top press aid Fahrettin Altun called the claim "absolutely untrue."

"Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," Altun said.

Meanwhile, the Azeria Prosecutor's office said that 12 civilians have been killed and 35 wounded by Armenian fire. The statement marked a sharp rise in reported civilian casualties.

More to come...

lc/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)