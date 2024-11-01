  1. Skip to content
Argentina's President Javier Milei backtracks on peso switch

January 11, 2024

Argentina's new president Javier Milei has backed down on his election promise to replace the peso with the dollar to revive the flagging economy. Despite the U-Turn and runaway inflation, opinion polls show strong public support for Milei.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b7Ac
