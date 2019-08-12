Argentina's peso, stock exchange plunge after Macri vote defeat

Argentina's peso currency crashed on Monday as jittery investors pulled out government bonds and stocks in the recession-hit South American country, fearing another default following President Mauricio Macri's unexpected defeat to populists in a party primary election over the weekend.

The Merval index, the country's most important, dropped 37.93% to 27,530.80 points, or 48% in dollar terms, the worst daily performance in 18 years.

The peso collapsed as much as 30% against the dollar in daily trading before paring back losses to end down 15%. On average, government bonds shed 25% of their value.

Argentina's credit default swap — or the cost of hedging bonds against sovereign default — soared to a multi-year high. Data compiled by Bloomberg now suggests the implied probability of default at 75% over the next five years, up from 49% at the close of trading on Friday.

Argentina is in a deep recession and inflation for the first six months of the year is at 22%.

The economic crisis became more severe in 2018 when the peso lost about half its value, forcing Macri to strike a $55 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Macri initiated a painful austerity program that is widely unpopular with many Argentinians, some 35% are now living below the poverty line. Many in Argentina blame IMF-backed polices for leading to the country's worst economic crisis in 2001, when the government defaulted on its debt.

The sell-off came a day after primary results ahead of October elections indicated that free-spending and state-interventionist populists may crush the market-friendly Macri.

Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez — whose running mate is scandal-plagued former President Cristina Fernandez — secured an unexpected 15.5 percentage point margin over the president.

