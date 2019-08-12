Argentina's peso, stock exchange plunge after Macri vote defeat

Argentina's peso currency crashed on Monday as jittery investors pulled out government bonds and stocks in the recession-hit South American country, fearing another default following President Mauricio Macri's unexpected defeat to populists in a party primary election over the weekend.

The Merval index, the country's most important, dropped 37.93% to 27,530.80 points, or 48% in dollar terms, the worst daily performance in 18 years.

The peso collapsed as much as 30% against the dollar in daily trading before paring backs losses to end down 15%. On average, government bonds shed 25% of their value.

Argentina's credit default swap — or the cost of hedging bonds against sovereign default — soared to a multi-year high. Data compiled by Bloomberg now suggests the implied probability of default at 75% over the next five years, up from 49% at the close of trading on Friday.

Argentina is in a deep recession and inflation for the first six months of the year is at 22%.

The economic crisis became more severe in 2018 when the peso lost about half its value, forcing Macri to strike a $55 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Macri initiated a painful austerity program that is widely unpopular with many Argentinians, some 35% are now living below the poverty line. Many in Argentina blame IMF backed polices for leading to the country's worst economic crisis in 2001, when the government defaulted on its debt.

The sell-off came a day after primary results ahead of October elections indicated that free-spending and state-interventionist populists may crush the market-friendly Macri.

Opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez — whose running mate is scandal-plagued former President Cristina Fernandez — secured an unexpected 15.5 percentage point margin over the president.

