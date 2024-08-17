Natividad Bautista Sarapura explains that there is hardly any water left on his land. "Before, you could find water at 2 or 3 meters [6 to 9 feet], now [you have to dig] deeper and deeper," he said. According to one environmental group, projects like Olaroz use up to 2 million liters of salt water for every ton of lithium, and an additional 140,000 liters of freshwater are needed for purification.