News

Argentina's Holocaust museum unveils Nazi relics

The relics included busts of Adolf Hitler and a Nazi Ouija board, used to try to contact the dead. Argentina is home to Latin America's largest Jewish population — but was also home to many Nazis after World War II.

Busts of Adolf Hitler on display in Buenos Aires

Argentina's Museum of the Holocaust has displayed a trove of Nazi relics that it plans to add to its collection.

The relics were originally confiscated by Argentine authorities in 2017 during a raid on a private collector for illegal possession of art and archaeological artifacts.

After proving the authenticity of the objects, with the help of experts from Germany, authorities decided to give the museum custody over them.

The institution opened in 2001 and is the only Holocaust museum in Latin America. Currently under renovation, it is set to reopen in December when the Nazi collection will be displayed.

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Medical device

    This medical device was used to measure head size. "There are objects to measure heads that was the logic of the Aryan race," said Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich.

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Nazi statue

    This statue of a "Reichsadler" (Imperial Eagle) was also part of the discovery. The eagle was one of the main symbols of Nazi Germany.

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Bust of Hitler

    Perhaps the most noteworthy discovery was this bust pressing of Adolf Hitler. The inscription reads "Our Leader Adolf Hitler".

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Knife

    This knife with Nazi markings was also part of the collection. Authorities are still determining to whom these artifacts belong.

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Box of harmonicas

    Argentine police also discovered this box with swastikas containing harmonicas. Bullrich said these, along with other toys found, were used to indoctrinate children.

  • Argentinien Nazi Artifakte in Buenos Aires gefunden (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko )

    Nazi artifacts found in Argentina

    Hour glass

    This hour glass with a Nazi emblem was also part of the discovery. The items will be on display at the Holocaust Museum in Buenos Aires after proper investigations into their origin and ownership.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


'Hate, death and destruction'

The collection includes busts of Adolf Hitler, a statue of a Germanic eagle standing on a base bearing a swastika, an hourglass that belonged to a member of Hitler's feared SS and games to indoctrinate children into Nazism.

The items encouraged "hate, death and destruction," said Marcelo Mindlin, the museum's president. "The great surprise of these objects was that they could not have belonged to anyone but someone in the Nazi hierarchy."

The large collection also includes cranial measurement instruments, an original photo of an aircraft taken by Hitler's official photographer, Heinrich Hoffmann, a set of magnifying glasses and a Ouija board.

Mindlin said the relics, some of which can be seen in the Spanish-language clip from the Security Ministry below, have been added to the museum "in the service of transmitting democratic values, education and the fight for memory so tragedies like the Holocaust are not repeated."

‘Thousands of Nazis' fled to Argentina

Argentina is home to Latin America's largest Jewish population, but it's also the place where many high-ranking Nazis ended up at the end of World War II.

This included officials such as Adolf Eichmann, who was one of the main proponents and executors of the campaign to exterminate Europe's Jews.

He lived in Argentina under a pseudonym until he was captured by Israeli agents near Buenos Aires in 1960.

"There were thousands and thousands of Nazis here," said Eva Fon de Rosenthal, a 94-year-old Hungarian Holocaust survivor who attended the event.

"This reflects the power of the Nazis and the strong feeling towards Nazism that they had in order to invest and spend on these objects," she said of the relics.

Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, also in attendance, indicated that the museum might one day dedicate its space to confront Argentina's troubled relationship with Nazism.

jcg/cmk (EFE, AP, Reuters)

