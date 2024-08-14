Argentina's ex-president Fernandez charged over abuse claims

A prosecutor in Argentina has asked the court to bring charges against former President Alberto Fernandez for injuries and threats against his ex-wife. Fernandez has strenuously denied the allegations.

Argentina's former President, Alberto Fernandez, was formally charged with committing violence against former first lady Fabiola Yanez on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ramiro Gonzalez submitted documents to the court asking for charges to be brought against the ex-president for "minor and serious injuries" as well as "coercive threats."

He said there was evidence Yanez had "suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of gender and domestic violence."

Fernandez has denied the accusations.

Photos published of alleged abuse

The domestic abuse allegations first came to light in text messages that surfaced as part of a separate embezzlement investigation against Fernandez.

Yanez initially decided not to press charges but later filed a criminal complaint.

Yanez's lawyer said she decided to contact the investigating judge "and told him, 'I want to file a criminal complaint. I want to denounce him (Fernandez) for the blows I received from him and the threats I have been suffering'."

In recent days, Argentine media published photos of Yanez showing bruises on her face and arm.

Fernandez, who served as Argentina's president from 2019 to 2023, has categorically denied Yanez's allegations. He has vowed to prove to the courts "what really happened."

zc/lo (AFP, Reuters)