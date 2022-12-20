Argentina welcomes team after World Cup victory

Argentina's football team led by Lionel Messi returned home after winning the World Cup in Qatar. Thousands of fans waited to greet them.

Argentina's football world champions, led by captain Lionel Messi, returned home from Qatar in the early hours of Tuesday morning ahead of what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.

The players will spend the night at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) training complex near Ezeiza Airport, where they arrived and where thousands of fans were waiting to greet them.

Then they will head to the famous Obelisk monument for a tour of downtown Buenos Aires, where millions are expected to take to the streets.

President Alberto Fernandez declared a national holiday on Tuesday so the country could celebrate the victory.

World champions at home

The team members all smiled as they stepped off the plane onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for them. Messi became the first player off the plane with the World Cup, flanked by coach Lionel Scaloni who put his arm around the captain.

The players walked straight from the plane to a white open-top bus with the words "World Champions" written on it and three stars on the side.

They were greeted by rock band La Mosca with "Muchachos," a song written by a fan based on an old song by the band, and became a popular unofficial anthem for Argentine fans at the World Cup in Qatar.

Cheerful fans sang to the beat of a drum and fireworks lit the sky as the bus slowly moved through the crowd.

Hard fought victory

Argentina won the final in Qatar 4-2 on penalties after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw over 120 minutes of unparalleled drama, with Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times.

The 35-year-old Messi initially announced that the final would be his last game at the World Cup, although he later said he intends to play a few more games for the national team.

