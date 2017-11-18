Argentina, Uruguay suffer massive power blackout

A problem in the energy network has left the two South American states cut off from power at 7.06 a.m. local time, (1006 UTC)

Energy distribution company Edesur, a major provider to the two nations, confirmed the outage in a tweet and promised more information later.

"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power," said Edesur.

Its smaller neighbor to north said the fault was in the Argentinian grid. Uruguay's UTE power company said "a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country."

The blackout is affecting around 50 million people.

sm/jm (AFP, dpa)

