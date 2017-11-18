Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay suffer massive power blackout

A massive power grid failure left all of Argentina and parts of Uruguay and Paraguay without electricity with the outage affecting around 50 million people. Power was restored to a third of Argentina by the afternoon.
A problem in the energy network left the two South American states cut off from power at 7:06 a.m. local time (10:06 UTC). By early afternoon it had been restored to about a third of Argentina.
The outage also affected supplies to neighboring Uruguay and Paraguay.
Energy distribution company Edesur, a major provider to the two nations, confirmed the outage in a tweet.
"A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power," said Edesur. Company spokeswoman Alejandra Martinez described the power as historic, saying "nothing like this has ever happened."
The Argentinian company later said it had started the "normalization process, which will require several hours."
Argentine state oil company YPF reported that all of the plants at its La Plata refinery had been shut down following the outage.
Edesur called the outage "exceptional."
Regional elections
Authorities are hoping the outage has not interfere with regional elections in parts of Argentina. Several provinces were forced to temporarily delay the votes.
The provincial government of Buenos Aires put emergency services on alert.
Lights off in Uruguay and Paraguay
Uruguayan authorities blamed the Argentinian grid for the blackout. Uruguay's UTE power company said "a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country."
Later in the day, power was being restored to major citiies, including Montevideo, and the southern coast.
In Paraguay, the capital was not affected but local providers said they were still restoring power to smaller cities and rural areas.
An interconnected power supply
Uruguay relies on Argentina — the third largest energy supplier in Latin America — for a significant portion of its energy needs, although investments in renewable energies, such as wind and solar, have allowed it to partially wean itself from its southern neighbor.
All three countries are located in the southern hemisphere, which is currently experiencing winter conditions.
Authorities have yet to identify the cause but initial assessments suggest a "flaw" in the system.
ls,sm/jm (AFP, dpa)
