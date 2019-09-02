 Argentina stocks rebound after currency controls take effect | News | DW | 03.09.2019

News

Argentina stocks rebound after currency controls take effect

Argentina's spiraling peso rallied slightly after the country imposed capital controls. Despite government assurances, long lines formed outside banks with people worried about being able to withdraw their cash.

A man walks past the buy-sell board displaying currency exchange values in Buenos Aires

As currency controls to restrict the purchase of US dollars took effect in Argentina on Monday, the country's stocks ended up closing 6.45% higher.

The plunging Argentine peso also closed 0.88% stronger than the dollar on official markets, but closed 0.79% weaker in the black market, Reuters news agency reported, with the difference underscoring the loss in trust in the currency's official price.

In a sharp policy turnaround, the center-right government of President Mauricio Macri announced currency controls on Sunday in an effort to stabilize the country's deepening financial crisis.

The "extraordinary measures" include limiting individuals from purchasing more than $10,000 (€9,100) per month, as well as requiring government permission to transfer money abroad.

The full effects of the currency controls will be more evident on Tuesday when the US market reopens following the Labor Day holiday.

Watch video 01:44

Argentina's economic woes getting worse

Long lines to withdraw cash

Despite government assurances that Argentina's financial system is solid, many waited in long lines on Monday to withdraw pesos or dollars from their account.

"All these people are taking out what they have, or part of what they have, because they'd rather keep their cash at home at this stage," 61-year-old Julio Novoa told Reuters.

Many were worried about being blocked from withdrawing their money as was the case during Argentina's economic crisis in 2001.

Macri's government issued a statement, saying there would be no limit to withdrawals and encouraged banks to extend their opening hours.

Argentina has been in recession since 2018 and is battling rising unemployment and high inflation, which is currently at 55%.

Markets were rattled and the peso fell sharply following last month's primary election which saw leftist Alberto Fernandez emerge as the favorite ahead of Macri. The general election is due to take place on October 27.

Watch video 01:45

Argentines seeking jobs abroad amid crisis

rs/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

Argentina struggling to avoid its 9th sovereign debt default

Argentina has imposed currency controls and seeks more time to repay its massive debt as part of efforts to stem fresh turmoil in financial markets. DW explains why the specter of another default looms ever larger. (02.09.2019)  

Argentina's Macri attempts to thwart economic plunge

Argentine President Mauricio Macri is trying to to lessen the impact of an economic crisis ahead of his re-election bid in October. The country is suffering from a deep recession and massive inflation. (14.08.2019)  

Argentina's peso, stock exchange plunge after Macri vote defeat

Argentina's currency and the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange have plummeted, a day after President Mauricio Macri suffered a crushing defeat in a primary election. The peso has shed 15% of its value against the dollar. (12.08.2019)  

Argentina: Macri imposes currency controls as peso spirals

President Mauricio Macri's government has imposed foreign-exchange controls on Argentine exporters. A week of financial uncertainty has led to a sharp drop in the value of the peso. (02.09.2019)  

Argentina: Voters reject Mauricio Macri's austerity in primary vote

An election that was a litmus test for the October presidential election has dealt a blow to President Mauricio Macri. Argentines sent a resounding message of rejection of Macri's handling of the country's economy. (12.08.2019)  

Argentinien Wirtschaftskrise

Argentina: Macri imposes currency controls as peso spirals 02.09.2019

President Mauricio Macri's government has imposed foreign-exchange controls on Argentine exporters. A week of financial uncertainty has led to a sharp drop in the value of the peso.

Währungskrise in Argentinien Argentinische Pesos

Argentina struggling to avoid its 9th sovereign debt default 02.09.2019

Argentina has imposed currency controls and seeks more time to repay its massive debt as part of efforts to stem fresh turmoil in financial markets. DW explains why the specter of another default looms ever larger.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & America 12.08.2019

Hong Kong airport closed over protests – Argentine peso falls sharply after primary election

