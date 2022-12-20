  1. Skip to content
Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires
Image: Mariana Nedelcu/REUTERS
SoccerArgentina

Argentina receive triumphant welcome in Buenos Aires

4 hours ago

After their World Cup triumph in Qatar, Argentina's football players have returned home and were greeted by fans in Buenos Aires. The team paraded the trophy in an open-top bus as thousands assembled in the capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LCxL
Argentinien, Buenos Aires | Rückkehr der Fussball Weltmeister nach der WM in Katar
Image: Mariano Gabriel Sanchez/AA/picture alliance

 At 2:30 a.m. local time (06:30 CET), the plane carrying the Argentine world champions touched down in Buenos Aires.
 

Argentina's Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni
Image: Gustavo Garello/AP Photo/picture alliance

Team captain Lionel Messi and national coach Lionel Scaloni were the first to leave the plane — with the World Cup trophy in Messi's hand.
 

Argentinien, Buenos Aires | Rückkehr der Fussball Weltmeister nach der WM in Katar
Image: Rodrigo Abd/AP/picture alliance

The team walked down a red carpet to an open, white double-decker bus with the inscription "Campeones Del Mundo" (World Champions) and three stars for the three World Cup titles in 1978, 1986 and 2022.
 

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires
Image: Mariana Nedelcu/REUTERS

Despite the late hour, thousands of fans had come to welcome their World Cup heroes. 
 

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires
Image: Matias Baglietto/REUTERS

Over a distance of five kilometers, the destination was the grounds of the Argentine Football Association.
 

Argentinien Weltmeister erreichen Buenos Aires
Image: Mariana Nedelcu/REUTERS

It will be a long holiday. The highlight later in the day is likely to be the reception by the fans around the obelisk, the capital's 68-meter-high landmark.

Argentina celebrates World Cup victory

