Argentina: Polls close in crunch midterm elections

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday in midterm legislative elections seen as a crucial test for the popularity of President Alberto Fernandez's Frente de Todos (Front for Everyone) coalition.

The vote sees half the seats in the lower Chamber of Deputies up for grabs and a third in the Senate. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (1100 GMT) closed at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Sunday, with the first results expected around three hours later.

Fernandez's coalition — made up of a collection of Peronist and leftist parties — currently controls the Senate. But it's a minority in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, where it has relied on independents to pass laws.

Analysts say the ruling coalition risks losing its Senate majority amid widespread discontent over a deepening economic crisis, spiraling inflation and rising poverty.

Economy in doldrums

Argentina's economy has been in recession since 2018, with GDP slumping by as much as 9.9% last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country has one of the world's highest inflation rates, at about 40% so far this year. And the nation's currency has been hitting record lows against the US dollar despite strict capital controls.

Poverty, meanwhile, affects more than 40% of Argentines and exceeds 50% among children. Unemployment is near 10%.

Public perceptions of rising insecurity and a series of scandals, including violations by Fernandez and those close to him regarding pandemic health restrictions, have also hit the ruling coalition's popularity.

Fernandez risks becoming 'lame duck' president

If, as polls predict, Fernandez's coalition loses control of the Senate, it will be forced to negotiate with the opposition every initiative it sends to the legislature, which would make it extremely tough for the president to push through any laws for the rest of his term.

It would also make it difficult for him to make key appointments, including to the judiciary.

"Such a result would almost certainly relegate Alberto Fernandez to 'lame duck' status for the rest of his term,'' Jimena Blanco, director of research and risk analysis for the Americas at the Verisk Maplecroft consultancy, told The Associated Press.

After casting his ballot Sunday, President Fernandez vowed to fight on regardless of the result

Such a result would also widen the cracks in the ruling coalition, particularly between the president and his powerful vice president, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

Both have already had public disagreements over economic policies.

'Tomorrow is Monday and Argentina continues'

A major defeat would also weaken Fernandez at a time when pressure is rising to strike a new deal with the International Monetary Fund to roll over $45 billion (€39.3 billion) in debt payments the country cannot make.

After casting his ballot Sunday, President Fernandez vowed to fight on regardless of the result.

"Tomorrow is Monday and Argentina continues, and we must continue working to build the country that we need to build,'' he said.

Speaking to journalists later, Fernandez said Sunday's vote will "simply determine how the Chamber of Deputies and Senate are made up'' and that he does not plan to make any changes to his Cabinet no matter what the result.

