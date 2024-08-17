Argentina police thwart terror attack targeting Jews

Argentina's anti-terrorist unit found and arrested seven members of an alleged "Islamist terrorist organization" planning an attack on the Jewish community.

The federal police of Argentina have dismantled an alleged "Islamist terrorist organization" that was planning an attack against the Jewish community in Mendoza, a spokesperson for the Security Ministry said on Friday.

Argentina Federal Police's (PFA) anti-terror unit said it arrested seven members of the cell and that the case has now gone to a court in Mendoza.

Argentina, home to Latin America's largest Jewish population, saw several attacks on the community in the 1990s, killing hundreds. In 1994, an attack on a Jewish community center killed 85 people — the deadliest such attack in the country's history.

"We are going to get rid of each and every one of these criminals who intend to sow fear among Argentinians, and they will pay," Security Minister Patricia Bullrich posted on social media.

How did the arrests come about?

The investigation began after a threat against a journalist belonging to the Jewish Mendoza community triggered a complaint from the Community Assistance Department of the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA).

Security forces identified the suspect responsible for the threats, which led them to the larger organization. Investigators found their online network on messenger apps Telegram and Whatsapp, where they planned an attack on the Jewish community.

"This organization used the networks to spread hate messages, attack plans and content from terrorist groups such as Islamic State and the Taliban Movement," Bullrich said in her post.

The police conducted raids on eight homes after their investigation Image: Argentina National Security Police/REUTERS

Post investigation, the police conducted eight raids at the suspects' residences to seize guns, swords, blades, cell phones, laptops and gaming consoles.

The seven suspected members were arrested at a border crossing between Argentina and Chile and at Ezeiza International Airport in the province of Buenos Aires.

mk/sri (EFE, Reuters)