Argentina: Laced cocaine batch kills over a dozen people

At least 17 people have died after ingesting a laced batch of cocaine in Argentina, authorities said Wednesday.

Another 56 people have also been hospitalized from the incident, with authorities worried that the toll could rise.

What do we know so far?

The incident was centered in a northwestern suburb of the capital, Buenos Aires.

Officials are seeking to determine which toxic substance was mixed in the batch of cocaine. Security forces in Buenos Aires province have arrested suspects who they believe sold the drug.

"We are waiting for the laboratory results and the results of the investigations into the people who have been detained," Buenos Aires provincial security minister Sergio Berni said in a TV broadcast.

At least four of the victims were reportedly between the ages of 32 and 45, with Berni saying the toxic substance targeted the nervous system.

"Every dealer that buys cocaine cuts it. Some do it with non-toxic substances such as starch. Others put hallucinogens in it, and if there is no form of control, this kind of thing happens," Berni said.

The provincial health ministry in Buenos Aires said some of the victims had suffered from opioid intoxication.

Residents urged to dispose of drugs

In one of the impacted neighborhoods, Tres de Febrero, the local government warned residents to discard any recently-bought drugs.

The tainted batch of cocaine was reportedly sold in San Martin, which is near Tres de Febrero.

San Martin Attorney General Marcelo Lapargo said in a TV interview that the event is "absolutely exceptional. We have no precedent."

"If the situation has escalated and the nature of trafficking has changed to the point where this becomes commonplace, I hope I never see it again," Lapargo said.

Local media reported a drug trafficking gang had laced the cocaine to cut costs. Several drug cartels are vying for power in Argentina's capital.

Argentina has become a hub for hard drugs in recent years, with prices often surging due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Latin American country also borders several drug producing nations, most notably Bolivia and Paraguay.

