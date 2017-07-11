Argentina: Ex-president Macri charged with spying on sub families

Former Argentinian president Mauricio Macri was charged on Wednesday for allegedly ordering the surveillance of the relatives of 44 navy sailors who died in a 2017 submarine accident.

The 62-year-old was is accused of carrying out prohibited intelligence actions and "creating conditions for data of persons to be collected, stored and used."

Judge Martin Bava issued the 174-page indictment against Macri, who currently serves as the country's right-wing opposition leader.

If found guilty under Argentina's intelligence laws, he faces between three and 10 years in jail.

Macri served as president from 2015 to 2019.

In November 2017, the ARA San Juan navy submarine disappeared. It was only found more than a year later, having sunk in a remote area of the South Atlantic. An implosion caused by a technical fault left the submarine crushed, and experts warned against refloating the vessel.

Relatives of victims followed

Relatives of the 44 crew members who perished on board told investigators they had been followed, filmed and intimidated into abandoning claims related to the incident.

Investigators determined the sinking was caused by the inefficiency of naval commanders and budget limitations.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Where is the ARA San Juan? Argentina's ARA San Juan went missing in the South Atlantic last week with dozens of crew members on board. The German-built diesel-electric submarine was commissioned in 1985, but was refitted in 2014 — leading to some concerns that a mistake was made during the renovation.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Missing at sea The submarine departed from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia on November 8 after it took part in a training exercise. Argentina says it lost contact with the submarine on November 15.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Who is on board? There are 44 crew members on board the submarine, including Argentina's first female navy submarine officer. Eliana Maria Krawczyk, 35, joined the navy in 2004 and rose to become the master-at-arms on board the ARA San Juan.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine What could have gone wrong? Authorities do not yet know what happened on the missing submarine, but it's possible there was a technical issue. The submarine's captain reported that one of the ship's batteries had failed before communication was lost. There was speculation that an "unusual" noise transmitted just hours after the sub's last contact could have been the sound of an explosion.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine International search Argentina is leading a massive search for the missing submarine along with the help of several other countries including: Brazil, Britain, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Peru, the United States and Uruguay. Britain's HMS Clyde (pictured above) also joined in the search as it was returning from a patrol.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Scanning the skies Several aircraft were also used in the search, but rescue efforts have been hampered by bad weather. Search teams are combing an area of around 185,000 square miles (480,000 square kilometers) — roughly the size of Spain.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Searching with sonar On November 18, search units largely relied on information gathered by British polar exploration vessel, the HMS Protector (pictured above). The ship is equipped with underwater sonar technology and was following the lost submarine's path.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine False alarms Relatives have had to endure days of false hope however, after underwater sounds were determined to have originated from sea creatures and satellite signals turned out to be false alarms. Flares and a life raft were also found in the search area, but neither came from the missing submarine.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine President prays with relatives The disappearance of the submarine has gripped the nation. Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) has been praying with the family members of crew members and coordinating with naval leaders.

The search for Argentina's missing submarine Families clinging to hope "Argentina, be strong. In God we trust, we wait for you," reads a flag outside a navy base in Mar Del Plata. Worried relatives gathered at the base to await news of their loved ones. "We can make up a thousand movies with happy and sad endings, but the reality is that the days pass by and not knowing anything kills you," said Carlos Mendoza, the brother one of the crew members. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



At the time, family members were critical of the government's response to the sinking, saying the search had been abandoned too soon.

Macri has denied the charges, telling reporters on Wednesday: "I have said all along that this was political persecution that would end this way."

In earlier court filings he denied ordering anyone to spy on the relatives of the victims.

To date, 12 people have been charged in connection with the case.

Macri is barred from leaving the country and was granted a bail of about $1 million (€880,000).

