Argentina: Ex-President denies domestic abuse allegations

Alberto Fernandez took to social media to say his former partner's accusations of physical and mental violence "never happened." Meanwhile, a judge has ordered him not to leave the country.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday denied allegations that he was violent towards his ex-partner and former first lady Fabiola Yanez.

In a post on X, the former president and judge said he learned of the accusations from media reports and planned to prove his innocence to the court with evidence.

"I will just say that it is false and what she is accusing me of never happened," Fernandez said. "I will provide evidence and testimonies before the courts to show what really happened."

Yanez, an actress and journalist who now lives in Madrid with their two-year-old son, earlier accused Fernandez of gender violence and psychological harm, as well as harassment over the phone.

Yanez, 43, first met Fernandez, 65, while doing journalistic research in 2013 and they began dating a year later.

Court order against Fernandez

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Fernandez is prohibited from leaving the country and approaching Yanez, both physically or otherwise, local media reported.

According to the court order, "such prohibition of closeness means the suspension of all physical contact, telephone contact by landline and/or cell phone, by e-mail, text and/or voice messaging system through any platform, by third parties and/or by any other means that amounts to unjustified interference."

The judge also ordered the former president to not carry out "any acts of disturbance or intimidation" against Yanez.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said that he will refrain for making any statements to the media.

In Ghana, men are helping fight gender-based violence To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/jsi (Reuters, EFE)