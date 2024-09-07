Argentina calls on ICC to order arrest of Venezuela's Maduro

Buenos Aires argues that recent actions of Nicolas Maduro's government could constitute crimes against humanity, asking for Maduro to be prosecuted before the International Criminal Court.

Argentina is calling on the International Criminal Court to request an arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, amid the ongoing unrest in the country since he was declared the winner of the July election.

The Argentinian Foreign Ministry argues that the actions taken by Maduro's government since the ballot could constitute crimes against humanity.

Buenos Aires will submit a request to the court on Monday to push for the issuance of an arrest warrant against Maduro and other members of his government, the ministry said.

Deadly riots after controversial election

Former bus driver Nicolas Maduro took power in Venezuela in 2013 following the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez. His time in office has been hounded by many controversies, but pressure is now piling up on Maduro both domestically and internationally over the contested July 28 election.

The Venezuelan opposition has claimed victory for its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and said the vote was marred by fraud.

The disputed results of the election have plunged the Latin American nation into a state of turmoil.

At least 23 people have died, dozens injured and thousands detained in the protests that have since ensued.

The United Nations, the US, the European Union and several countries have all condemned the ongoing crackdown on opposition to the election results.

rmt/dj (dpa, EFE)