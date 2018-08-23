Argentina: Authorities raid ex-President Cristina Fernandez's home

Police in Argentina have raided the home of former President Cristina Fernandez as part of the so-called "notebooks" corruption case.



Some 20 police officers, accompanied by forensic scientists and dogs, entered her fifth-floor apartment in an exclusive Buenos Aires neighborhood just after noon local time on Thursday. The former leader was not home at the time.

Authorities moved in on Fernandez after Judge Claudio Bonadio, who is leading the investigation, successfully petitioned the Senate on Wednesday to partially lift her parliamentary immunity. She is suspected of having orchestrated a multimillion dollar graft scheme during her presidency from 2007 to 2015, which saw businessmen pay vast sums to government officials in exchange for public works contracts.

Watch video 01:58 Now live 01:58 mins. Share Bringing foreign investors back to Argentina Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1JJMF Bringing foreign investors back to Argentina

Now a senator, Fernandez enjoys congressional immunity from imprisonment but not from prosecution.

Two more raids are set to carried out at Fernandez's other two homes in Santa Cruz and El Calafate. Authorities have declined to disclose what they seek to uncover.

Also Thursday, police raided a convent on the outskirts of the Argentine capital where two years ago Jose Lopez, a former Fernandez administration official, was caught trying to hide a bag containing $8 million in cash. However, it also remained unclear what authorities were searching for this time around.

Fernandez denounces 'political persecution'

Shortly after having her immunity lifted, Fernandez denounced what she described as "political persecution" in a fiery speech before the chamber. Judge Bonadio, she added, was influenced by current President Mauricio Macri in a bid to distract the population from Argentina's economic turmoil.

Read more: Argentina agrees to $50-billion IMF loan

Fernandez did, however, approve the petition to search her properties along with all other senators present. The former president said she would allow the raids, provided there was no filming or photography.

One of her attorneys, Carlos Beraldi, berated the authorities after he was ejected from the Buenos Aires apartment during the raid. "This is a farce! It's a clear violation of the rule of law," Beraldi said, adding that he would make a criminal complaint against Bonadio.

Watch video 02:07 Now live 02:07 mins. Share Argentinia's new bartering economy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/30ZkZ Argentinia's new bartering economy

What is the notebook investigation?

Fernandez is one of several lawmakers implicated in the notebooks corruption scandal, which allegedly took place under her administration and that of her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, who led Argentina from 2003 to 2007.

An investigation by the local La Nacion newspaper this month found that a ministerial chauffeur kept a notebook detailing each instance he delivered bags of cash to former officials between 2007 and 2015. Fernandez's private address and presidential residence reportedly appear in the notebook.

Prosecutor Carlos Stornelli said he believes a total of $160 million in bribes was handed over during a 10-year period from 2005 to 2015.

As part of a plea agreement with the authorities, several prominent businessmen have already admitted to paying bribes. Another 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including construction company chiefs and former lawmakers who served under Fernandez.

Earlier this month, one of Fernandez's former vice presidents, Amado Boudou, was sentenced to almost six years after he was found guilty of "passive bribery" and conduct that was "incompatible" with his duties as a public servant.

Fallen leaders Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil Lula has been found guilty of corruption and money laundering for his involvement in the "Car Wash" scandal, an extensive corruption probe that uncovered widespread bribery among Brazil's elites. Lula, who held the presidential office between 2003 and 2010, was sentenced to 9.5 years in jail. He still has a chance to appeal the ruling.

Fallen leaders Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who served as Argentina's first lady and then as its president from 2007 to 2015, was indicted on corruption charges in 2016. She was accused of granting public construction contracts to favored companies. She denies any wrongdoing. Fernandez is now seeking a political comeback, which some observers say is a bid to seek immunity against the charges.

Fallen leaders Park Geun-hye, South Korea Following months of public outcry over a wave of corruption allegations, South Korea's first female president Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She has been charged with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Park was impeached in December 2016.

Fallen leaders Ehud Olmert, Israel The 71-year-old Olmert, who was premier between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of corruption in 2014. He entered prison in February 2016 but was was released in early July 2017 after his sentence was shortened. He was the first former prime minister of Israel to go to prison. Benjamin Netanyahu was his successor.

Fallen leaders Adrian Nastase, Romania Adrian Nastase was convicted of corruption charges in 2012 and sentenced to a two-year imprisonment term. At the time when the sentence was pronounced, he was the only head of government sentenced to prison in the 23 years following the Romanian Revolution. He was Romania's prime minister from 2004-2006.

Fallen leaders Charles G. Taylor, Liberia Charles G. Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2012 for his role in atrocities committed in Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. Taylor was the first former head of state convicted by an international tribunal since the Nuremberg trials in Germany after World War II. He was Liberia's president from 1997-2003. Author: Rey Azizi



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/cmk (AP, AFP)