Are you through the wind? German nature idioms

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

Out of the frying pan into the fire

The German equivalent of the popular idiom uses not flames but another one of the classic four elements: water. "Vom Regen in die Traufe kommen" (to move from the rain to under the eaves) means an already bad situation has gotten worse. That is, as you step in from the rain, watch out for water gushing from the eaves or, as in the photo above, from a gargoyle.