Are you through the wind? German nature idioms

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!
Everyone talks about nature and the weather — and many have an opinion about it!
"Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather," wrote John Ruskin, a famous 19th-century English art critic, watercolorist, philosopher and social thinker.
And the Germans? The above picture gallery has a few examples of how Germans use weather phenomena in everyday, popular idioms.
