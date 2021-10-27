 Are you through the wind? German nature idioms | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Are you through the wind? German nature idioms

The German language has many everyday idioms referring to nature and weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Grease that lightning and beware the eaves in rain!

  • two people with long hair covering their face as it blows in the wind.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Going through the wind

    If a German tells you they are "durch den Wind" (through the wind), they have not been out in an actual storm but feel exhausted and worn out all the same, or even rattled and a bit disoriented. The idiom is originally a sailing term: The boat tacks and briefly turns "through" what might be a really strong wind.

  • gargoyle spitting water.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Out of the frying pan into the fire

    The German equivalent of the popular idiom uses not flames but another one of the classic four elements: water. "Vom Regen in die Traufe kommen" (to move from the rain to under the eaves) means an already bad situation has gotten worse. That is, as you step in from the rain, watch out for water gushing from the eaves or, as in the photo above, from a gargoyle.

  • A person tests ice by putting their foot out on it.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Careful skating on thin ice

    The imagery is clear: Thin ice can't support a person's weight, so you'd better stay away. The situation is too risky. The idiom is the same in German; people who take risks venture "auf dünnes Eis" (thin ice).

  • fairy waves a wand at a tree .

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Flatttery may get you everywhere

    The colloquial term in English for the German phrase "gut Wetter machen" (to make good weather) would be to butter someone up. In other words, unless you are a fairy who can just wave a magic wand, try and please a person to ensure that things will go your way. Flattery, in this case, might get you everywhere!

  • lightning over historical buildings in Sachsen.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    As fast as greased lightning

    Definitely way faster than any sports car, lightning bolts travel at 100,000 kilometers per second (62,000 miles per second). Imagine greasing that bolt — things could get ever faster, reaching the proverbial speed of "wie ein geölter Blitz" (like a greased lightning bolt).

  • a row of trees, and a night sky with stars above it (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Standing in the stars

    For Germans, "in den Sternen stehen" (to stand in the stars) means that the outcome of something like a competition or game is uncertain — up in the air. In English, the saying using the very same sparkly star imagery, "written in the stars," has the totally opposite meaning: Whatever happens, will happen — it is preordained.

  • ski lift, empty, with a few patches of snow underneath on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Yesterday's news

    Old news, old hat, water under the bridge — in German, the corresponding everyday idiom is "Schnee von gestern" (yesterday's snow). A French ballad from the 16th century has this famous wistful line: "Where are the snows from years gone by?" The leftover patches of snow in the photo above are definitely old news.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


  • two people with long hair covering their face as it blows in the wind.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Going through the wind

    If a German tells you they are "durch den Wind" (through the wind), they have not been out in an actual storm but feel exhausted and worn out all the same, or even rattled and a bit disoriented. The idiom is originally a sailing term: The boat tacks and briefly turns "through" what might be a really strong wind.

  • gargoyle spitting water.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Out of the frying pan into the fire

    The German equivalent of the popular idiom uses not flames but another one of the classic four elements: water. "Vom Regen in die Traufe kommen" (to move from the rain to under the eaves) means an already bad situation has gotten worse. That is, as you step in from the rain, watch out for water gushing from the eaves or, as in the photo above, from a gargoyle.

  • A person tests ice by putting their foot out on it.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Careful skating on thin ice

    The imagery is clear: Thin ice can't support a person's weight, so you'd better stay away. The situation is too risky. The idiom is the same in German; people who take risks venture "auf dünnes Eis" (thin ice).

  • fairy waves a wand at a tree .

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Flatttery may get you everywhere

    The colloquial term in English for the German phrase "gut Wetter machen" (to make good weather) would be to butter someone up. In other words, unless you are a fairy who can just wave a magic wand, try and please a person to ensure that things will go your way. Flattery, in this case, might get you everywhere!

  • lightning over historical buildings in Sachsen.

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    As fast as greased lightning

    Definitely way faster than any sports car, lightning bolts travel at 100,000 kilometers per second (62,000 miles per second). Imagine greasing that bolt — things could get ever faster, reaching the proverbial speed of "wie ein geölter Blitz" (like a greased lightning bolt).

  • a row of trees, and a night sky with stars above it (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress)

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Standing in the stars

    For Germans, "in den Sternen stehen" (to stand in the stars) means that the outcome of something like a competition or game is uncertain — up in the air. In English, the saying using the very same sparkly star imagery, "written in the stars," has the totally opposite meaning: Whatever happens, will happen — it is preordained.

  • ski lift, empty, with a few patches of snow underneath on the ground (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pförtner)

    Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

    Yesterday's news

    Old news, old hat, water under the bridge — in German, the corresponding everyday idiom is "Schnee von gestern" (yesterday's snow). A French ballad from the 16th century has this famous wistful line: "Where are the snows from years gone by?" The leftover patches of snow in the photo above are definitely old news.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Everyone talks about nature and the weather — and many have an opinion about it!

"Sunshine is delicious, rain is refreshing, wind braces us up, snow is exhilarating; there is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather," wrote John Ruskin, a famous 19th-century English art critic, watercolorist, philosopher and social thinker.

And the Germans? The above picture gallery has a few examples of how Germans use weather phenomena in everyday, popular idioms.  

You'll find more from Meet the Germans at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on YouTube and on Instagram.

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Thin ice and yesterday's snow: How Germans use nature-related idioms

The German language uses many everyday idioms containing weather phenomena, from snow and rain to ice. Get ready to go through the wind and grease that lighting!  

Traditional German weather wisdom

Rain or shine, hot or cold? Centuries before you could simply consult a weather app, ancient weather lore would predict what might be on the horizon, often in rhymes.  