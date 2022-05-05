Are there risk factors that promote the likelihood of long COVID?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Specialists talk about "post-acute sequelae of C19," or PASC.
Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
Are you 38 or older? Then you may want to rethink how much sleep you truly need. A team of international researchers has found that less is more.
You may be at risk of catching new COVID subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 even if you had the original omicron, as virologist Alex Sigal told DW's Science Unscripted.
A top German court is debating the case of two army officers who have refused a mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The two have cited their right to "physical integrity" under German law.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version