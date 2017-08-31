 Are there any princes or princesses left in Germany? | Meet the Germans | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Meet the Germans

Are there any princes or princesses left in Germany?

Germany's palaces are major tourist attractions, but where did all the kings and queens go? Here's why you might hear about German royals today, even though the country's monarchy was abolished a century ago.

  • Playing card, a king of hearts (picture-alliance/Chromorange/H. Richter)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    The Kaiser and his court

    If you know the different German ranks of royalty, you're probably a medieval history buff: Kaiser (emperor), König (king), Erzherzog (archduke), Grossherzog (grand duke), Kurfürst (elector), Herzog (duke), Landgraf (landgrave), Pfalzgraf (count palatine), Markgraf (margrave), Fürst (prince), Freiherr (baron), Ritter (knight), Junker (squire)… But are there any kings and queens left in Germany?

  • Painting of Kaiser Wilhelm II. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    The abolition of monarchy

    Following the German Empire's defeat in World War I, civil unrest across Germany led to the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II (portrayed above). A parliamentary democracy was proclaimed on November 9, 1918, and the Prussian monarchy and Germany's 22 constituent monarchies were abolished.

  • Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, Prince of Prussia (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Remaining claimants

    A century later, ongoing restitution attempts by the heirs of the last German Emperor show that not every aspect of this transition had been cleared at the time. The House of Hohenzollern, headed by the great-great-grandchild of Kaiser Wilhelm II, Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, Prince of Prussia (photo), claims compensation for real estate from which the family was expropriated.

  • Playing cards, Queen and King (picture-alliance/imagebroker/D. Plewka)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Symbols of nobility

    Traces of nobility can still be found in people's names. The particles "von" (which means "descending from") or "zu" ("resident at") preceding a German surname indicate that the person belongs to a family with a former heredity title — which is estimated to be the case for around 80,000 people in Germany. The titles only have a symbolic value today.

  • The last Emperor of Austria, Karl I (Imago)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Austria's abolition of nobility titles

    The last Emperor of Austria, Karl I (picture), didn't officially abdicate, so the laws abolishing the monarchy were stricter in the Austrian Republic. Germany's Weimar Republic allowed aristocrats to keep their family's nobiliary particles, but Austria determined in 1919 that such markers of identity were to be removed from names. Some politicians say a similar law should apply in Germany too.

  • Businesspeople shaking hands (Fotolia/Reicher)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    An extra boost

    Belonging to the nobility does not provide any legal advantages in Germany, but studies have found that people with a nobiliary particle in their name had more chances of landing a job interview than those without one. Nobility associations also provide networking opportunities that can contribute to gaining access to influential circles.

  • Playing cards: a jack of spades and a queen of hearts (picture-alliance/Chromorange/H. Richter)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Joining a noble family

    Proof that some people still believe that nobility has its perks, it is possible to acquire a genuine title through marriage or adoption. It's not cheap, however: Consultants offering such services mention fees "in the five to six-digit range." You'll also need to convince the family court that you're not getting adopted only to obtain the noble name — in that case, the name change can be refused.

  • Singer Prince (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone USA)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    A prince's title

    It's actually really cheap to buy a German nobility title from a feudal line whose family members are all deceased. The companies selling those titles compare it to choosing your own artist's pseudonym, a right that's protected in Germany. But it's not a title that can be added to your identity card — unless you manage to prove that everyone knows you as "Prince."

  • Doris von Sayn-Wittgenstein AfD (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Is that a real one?

    Picking up a title for fun is one thing, but that doesn't mean you suddenly belong to nobility. Pretending you do can damage your credibility. For instance, the media investigated the title of a politician from the far-right AfD party, Doris Fürstin von Sayn-Wittgenstein. It turned out to be one that "has been sold at a high cost for a certain time already," according to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung."

  • king of frogs (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    A touch of irony

    Additionally, not everyone is impressed by nobiliary particles. The expression "Herr von und zu" or "Frau von und zu" — without referring to an actual family name — is sometimes used to mock a man or a woman who takes on pretentious airs. Haughty Ladies and Sirs should try kissing a frog; it might remind them that they're just mortal humans — and no noble title will ever change that.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Playing card, a king of hearts (picture-alliance/Chromorange/H. Richter)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    The Kaiser and his court

    If you know the different German ranks of royalty, you're probably a medieval history buff: Kaiser (emperor), König (king), Erzherzog (archduke), Grossherzog (grand duke), Kurfürst (elector), Herzog (duke), Landgraf (landgrave), Pfalzgraf (count palatine), Markgraf (margrave), Fürst (prince), Freiherr (baron), Ritter (knight), Junker (squire)… But are there any kings and queens left in Germany?

  • Painting of Kaiser Wilhelm II. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    The abolition of monarchy

    Following the German Empire's defeat in World War I, civil unrest across Germany led to the abdication of Kaiser Wilhelm II (portrayed above). A parliamentary democracy was proclaimed on November 9, 1918, and the Prussian monarchy and Germany's 22 constituent monarchies were abolished.

  • Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, Prince of Prussia (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Remaining claimants

    A century later, ongoing restitution attempts by the heirs of the last German Emperor show that not every aspect of this transition had been cleared at the time. The House of Hohenzollern, headed by the great-great-grandchild of Kaiser Wilhelm II, Georg Friedrich Ferdinand, Prince of Prussia (photo), claims compensation for real estate from which the family was expropriated.

  • Playing cards, Queen and King (picture-alliance/imagebroker/D. Plewka)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Symbols of nobility

    Traces of nobility can still be found in people's names. The particles "von" (which means "descending from") or "zu" ("resident at") preceding a German surname indicate that the person belongs to a family with a former heredity title — which is estimated to be the case for around 80,000 people in Germany. The titles only have a symbolic value today.

  • The last Emperor of Austria, Karl I (Imago)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Austria's abolition of nobility titles

    The last Emperor of Austria, Karl I (picture), didn't officially abdicate, so the laws abolishing the monarchy were stricter in the Austrian Republic. Germany's Weimar Republic allowed aristocrats to keep their family's nobiliary particles, but Austria determined in 1919 that such markers of identity were to be removed from names. Some politicians say a similar law should apply in Germany too.

  • Businesspeople shaking hands (Fotolia/Reicher)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    An extra boost

    Belonging to the nobility does not provide any legal advantages in Germany, but studies have found that people with a nobiliary particle in their name had more chances of landing a job interview than those without one. Nobility associations also provide networking opportunities that can contribute to gaining access to influential circles.

  • Playing cards: a jack of spades and a queen of hearts (picture-alliance/Chromorange/H. Richter)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Joining a noble family

    Proof that some people still believe that nobility has its perks, it is possible to acquire a genuine title through marriage or adoption. It's not cheap, however: Consultants offering such services mention fees "in the five to six-digit range." You'll also need to convince the family court that you're not getting adopted only to obtain the noble name — in that case, the name change can be refused.

  • Singer Prince (picture-alliance/dpa/Keystone USA)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    A prince's title

    It's actually really cheap to buy a German nobility title from a feudal line whose family members are all deceased. The companies selling those titles compare it to choosing your own artist's pseudonym, a right that's protected in Germany. But it's not a title that can be added to your identity card — unless you manage to prove that everyone knows you as "Prince."

  • Doris von Sayn-Wittgenstein AfD (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Scholz)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    Is that a real one?

    Picking up a title for fun is one thing, but that doesn't mean you suddenly belong to nobility. Pretending you do can damage your credibility. For instance, the media investigated the title of a politician from the far-right AfD party, Doris Fürstin von Sayn-Wittgenstein. It turned out to be one that "has been sold at a high cost for a certain time already," according to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung."

  • king of frogs (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhoto)

    The remains of nobility in Germany

    A touch of irony

    Additionally, not everyone is impressed by nobiliary particles. The expression "Herr von und zu" or "Frau von und zu" — without referring to an actual family name — is sometimes used to mock a man or a woman who takes on pretentious airs. Haughty Ladies and Sirs should try kissing a frog; it might remind them that they're just mortal humans — and no noble title will ever change that.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


It's a bit confusing. When the Weimar Constitution entered into force on August 14, 1919, the legal privileges and titles of German nobility were abolished. Therefore, officially, there are no princes and princesses in Germany. Yet you can still encounter a few "royals" in the country. German aristocrats didn't all disappear on that day.

No longer a real prince

Take for instance Albert, Prince of Thurn and Taxis, born in 1983. As the "head" of the former German princely house, his full title would have been His Highness the 12th Prince of Thurn and Taxis, Prince of Buchau and Prince of Krotoszyn, Duke of Wörth and Donaustauf, Count of Friedberg-Scheer, Count of Valle-Sássina, Marchtal, Neresheim, etc — note that even the etcetera is an official part of the title.

But a century ago, the Weimar Constitution determined that all those hereditary titles should be abolished, allowing members of the former nobility to only keep traces of it in their surnames. Therefore, to be exact, since his family name is Prinz von Thurn und Taxis, we shouldn't even be translating the word "prince" — just like anyone else's family name isn't translated into other languages. 

Whether he's a real prince or not doesn't matter for the tabloid press in Germany, and even worldwide; for instance, the relationship status of the 36-year-old unmarried "royal" makes for great gossip articles. His wealth obviously contributes to the fascination: When his father died in 1990, Albert von Thurn und Taxis landed onto the Forbes list as one of the world's youngest billionaires. Among others, his family is the largest owner of private forests in Germany. (Readers of Vogue magazine are probably familiar with the name through his sister, socialite and style editor Elisabeth von Thurn und Taxis).

The Thurn und Taxis' official website shows a very serious young man, who's been studying his entire life in the world's top institutions. But beyond writing thesis papers on John Stuart Mill or Thomas Aquinas, Albert's passion is unrelated to classical thinkers: The businessman is rather into car racing.

Read more: How Germans (don't) talk about money

Albert von Thurn und Taxis at a car race (picture-alliance/wildbild/N. Kolackovsky)

Albert von Thurn und Taxis at a car race

Still a current topic

Beyond gossip magazines listing the "hottest eligible royal bachelors," other heads of former dynasties have recently been making headlines in Germany's national press.

Georg Friedrich von Preussen, the great great grandson of Kaiser Wilhelm II, who was the last German Emperor,  has claimed damages of over €1 million from Germany. The House of Hohenzollern's attempt to obtain compensation for expropriated land and palaces in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg was launched in 1991 by Georg Friedrich's grandfather, Louis Ferdinand von Preussen.

So even if Germany has abolished its nobility, the remaining fortune and status of different aristocratic families in the country is still significant today. 

Certain politicians have been lobbying to eliminate former hereditary titles from names completely. Trying to get rid of the "von" and "zu" particles from family names is a contentious topic most political parties prefer to avoid. Going one step further, by demanding that former noble families redistribute their wealth to the state, is presumably not a process they'll be engaging in anytime soon.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans. 

DW recommends

Meet the Germans  

Germans, socks and sandals: An exploration of the cliché

Combining socks with sandals is now a mainstream trend. But even back when it was a fashion no-go, Germans couldn't have cared less. We look into the stereotype, as well as Germany's strong tradition of ugly sandals. (31.07.2019)  

How to handle German directness: An expert's guide to mastering manners

Minding one's manners is always important, but how does one adapt when manners change from culture to culture? DW spoke to an expert to learn about mastering German etiquette, from shaking hands to holding wine glasses. (15.05.2019)  

Why Germany's nudist culture remains refreshing

From lakes to saunas and parks: Is Germany's nudist culture, known as FKK, dying out or still making waves? It's still strong enough to inspire a change of attitude for Berlin-based expats. (24.07.2019)  

How Germans (don't) talk about money

According to a German saying, you shouldn't talk about money — but the language definitely offers many inventive slang words for it, from "ashes" and "coal" to "mice." (06.03.2019)  

German Kaiser's heir wants seized artifacts back

Descendants of the last German Kaiser are demanding the return of thousands of valuable paintings that were confiscated after the monarchy's downfall in 1918. Some of the works are currently on display in public museums. (13.07.2019)  

German prince faces deadline to end demand for old royal possessions

Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand had been threatening legal action over state reparations and royal heirlooms. His ancestor's support for the Nazi party is a considerable hurdle in his aim to reclaim royal possessions. (24.07.2019)  

German castle expropriated from Russian owner

When its wealthy Russian owner suspected of money laundering left the medieval property in disrepair, the state government used a historical preservation ordinance to take charge. Now it's slated for sale and renovation. (16.07.2018)  

Tourist magnet Rheinfels Castle on Rhine River evades prince's claim

The German town of St. Goar has owned Rheinfels Castle on the Rhine River for 95 years, but a disgruntled prince claims it is his. A Koblenz regional court has dismissed the Prince of Prussia's claim — for now. (26.06.2019)  

Berlin squabbles over cross on City Palace reconstruction

An argument has broken out over whether the dome of the Berlin Stadtschloss should feature a cross. So what's more important: historical accuracy or separation of church and state? DW examines both sides of the issue. (21.05.2017)  

Bavaria's Söder presents Prince Charles with Lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder has a pair of lederhosen for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the newborn child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The baby's grandparents will deliver the gift. (08.05.2019)  

Britain's eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70

Were Prince Charles ever to be crowned king, he would be the oldest monarch to accede to the throne. Rather than taking things easy, he's been taking on more royal duties than ever in recent years. (13.11.2018)  

The remains of nobility in Germany

The last Emperor of Germany abdicated, and monarchy was abolished in the country a century ago, but there are still traces of nobility. Here's what it means. (14.08.2019)  

Who are Germany's top billionaires?

Germany has a record 195 billionaires, according to Bilanz business magazine, which has for the first time ranked the country's 1,000 richest people. DW looks at the top six and how the made their fortunes. (28.08.2017)  

WWW links

Meet the Germans on Youtube

Audios and videos on the topic

From palace to palace  

29.08.2010 # Thurn und Taxis # euromaxx  

Related content

Lady Di-Gedächtnis-Club mit Evelyn Marie Seidel

Meet Germany's biggest Princess Diana fan 31.08.2017

Even twenty years after her death the Princess of Wales still has many adoring fans. One of her biggest admirers hails from Germany: Evelyn Marie Seidel, the founder of the Lady Di Club Germany.

UK | Hochzeit Prinz Harry & Meghan Markle | Brautpaar in Kutsche

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 19.05.2018

Millions of people around the world watched as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. From the first kiss to the wedding cake, here's how the historic wedding took place.

Thailand Beerdigung von König Bhumibol

King Bhumibol's funeral ceremony marks end of year-long mourning in Thailand 26.10.2017

An elaborate and expensive cremation was held for King Bhumibol, who died at the age of 88 in October 2016. A quarter of a million people are believed to have witnessed the funeral ceremonies.

Advertisement

Film

Alfred Hitchcock (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Music

Rammstein Konzert Tour 2019 (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia.  

Arts

Protest outside Louvre museum (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/S. De Sakutin)

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  