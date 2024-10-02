Are Iran's nuclear sites potential targets for Israel?

Israel has promised retaliation for Tuesday's missile attack by Iran. Nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic could be potential targets.

Iran attacked Israel with around 180 missiles on Tuesday evening. According to the Israeli army, a "large number" of these missiles were intercepted. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced retaliatory measures.

Following the previous Iranian attack on Israel in April, Israel responded with an airstrike against Iran. An airbase in the central Iranian province of Isfahan, where the Natanz uranium enrichment plant is located, is said to have been hit.

Israel views the Iranian nuclear weapons program as an existential threat. In a report by The New York Times, US officials said Israel could target Iran's nuclear facilities in a possible response scenario, focusing on uranium enrichment facilities in Natanz. This facility is considered to be the core of Iran's nuclear program.

To reach Iranian nuclear facilities, Israeli missiles would have to cross the airspace of third countries such as Jordan, Saudi Arabia or Iraq. However, Israel has already shown that it is capable of carrying out attacks on distant targets.

Iran has spread its nuclear facilities over a number of sites and built some in underground bunkers, making it more difficult to destroy them completely.

Here's an overview of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Natanz

Located around 300 kilometers (180 miles) south of Tehran in the province of Isfahan, Natanz is the main center for uranium enrichment in Iran. It's here that the nuclear program operates centrifuges that enrich uranium for civilian and, potentially, military purposes.

The facility is housed in underground bunkers to protect it from airstrikes. Natanz has been the target of several acts of sabotage attributed to Israel, including the use of the Stuxnet virus, explosions and power outages. The facility's air defense system was reportedly disabled in April.

A screen grab showing centrifuges and devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant Image: Alfred Yaghobzadeh/SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance

Isfahan

The Nuclear Technology Center in the city of Isfahan is a uranium processing plant that prepares the radioactive material for enrichment. Here, uranium oxide, also known as yellowcake, is converted into uranium tetrafluoride (UF4) and uranium hexafluoride (UF6). This chemical compound is used in centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

Saghand

This uranium mine is located in the desert region of Yazd province, around 200 kilometers northeast of the city of Yazd. The mine is one of the few known uranium mining sites in Iran and supplies the raw uranium that is used for the country's nuclear program.

Bushehr

Iran's first civilian nuclear power plant is located on the coast of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran,and is used to generate electricity. It is not used for military purposes.

Iran also operates nuclear reactors for civilian use, like this facility in Bushehr Image: Behrouz Mehri/AFP

Tehran

The Tehran Research Reactor is a research facility in Tehran, mainly used for the production of medical radioisotopes which are used in cancer treatment and nuclear medicine diagnostics.

The Tehran Research Reactor played a central role during the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear agreement, as it could be used not only for medical purposes but also potentially for military applications if highly enriched uranium were used.

Parchin

This facility, about 30 kilometers southeast of Tehran, officially serves as a test site for conventional weapons and missiles. However, there are reports suggesting that activities related to the development of nuclear weapons may also be taking place in Parchin.

Karaj

A research center for nuclear technologies in the fields of agriculture and medicine is located near the city of Karaj, about 40 kilometers west of Tehran. According to reports, this facility could also be used for the production and development of centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

In June 2021, the facility was the target of a sabotage attempt, which, according to Iranian sources, was unsuccessful.

Qom

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant is located around 160 kilometers south of Tehran, near the city of Qom. It's housed in a mountain to protect it from air attacks. This site produces highly enriched uranium.

Arak

A heavy water reactor in the city of Arak, around 240 kilometers west of Tehran, has the potential to produce plutonium suitable for the construction of nuclear weapons.

However, following the 2015 nuclear agreement, the reactor was modified to rule out this possibility.

This article was originally written in German.