Are Hong Kong protests a warning for Taiwan?

Hong Kong's anti-extradition bill protest movement has plunged Hong Kong into its worst crisis in decades, with large-scale marches and violent clashes between protesters and police breaking out multiple times over the last three months.

And it all started with the controversial extradition bill, which was aimed at resolving a complicated murder case that happened in Taiwan.

While the anti-extradition bill protests have evolved into a larger movement calling for universal suffrage and preserving civil society in Hong Kong, the movement has also created a ripple effect being felt in Taiwan.

Read more: Opinion: Hong Kong and the broken promise

Since the start of the movement in Hong Kong, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly thrown her support behind anti-extradition bill protesters on her multiple social media platforms. The gesture has helped to boost her approval rating in Taiwan, which was hovering around 25% a few months ago and has shot up to 35%. The boost helped Tsai to win the Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) 2020 presidential primary last month.

Realizing the positive politics of supporting the anti-extradition bill movement, Tsai and her administration begin a consistent public campaign to side with the Hong Kong protesters.

On Monday, Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, condemned the violence against protesters, emphasizing that "the way forward is with genuine democratic elections."

Read more: Taiwan foreign minister: reunification with China 'not an option'

Watch video 01:39 Share Is mob violence taking over Hong Kong? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3MXnT Is mob violence taking over Hong Kong?

Taiwan rejects unification with the mainland

Experts think it is clear that the protests in Hong Kong have become reminders to Taiwanese people that there could be huge political risks if they choose to formally reunite with the People's Republic of China one day.

Unlike Hong Kong, Taiwan maintains its sovereignty, although Beijing refuses to recognize this and pressures the international community to not formally recognize Taiwan as its own country.

Taiwan's current leadership under Tsai also rejects the "One country, Two systems" governance model that is in place in Hong Kong, which allows for semi-autonomy under the umbrella of "one China" rule from Beijing.

Read more: Opinion: Xi's Taiwan 'unification' speech a message to US

Wei-Ting Yen, an assistant professor in government at Franklin and Marshall College in the US, said the phrase "Today's Hong Kong could be tomorrow's Taiwan" has become tightly associated with the anti-extradition bill movement in Hong Kong, as it highlights the anxiety that some Taiwanese people are feeling when they look at things unfolding in Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong has served as a reminder to Taiwanese people, helping them better understand the political risks behind building closer ties with China,"Yen told DW. "The violent clashes in Hong Kong are also reminding older Taiwanese people of similar tactics used by Taiwan's government during the martial law era."

With Tsai and the ruling party continuing to reject the One Country, Two Systems model, Yen thinks the anti-extradition bill movement is helping Tsai to strengthen her political message.

"As long as the anti-extradition movement continues to unfold, Tsai can continue to capitalize on it politically," Yen said. "If the movement prolongs, her anti-unification discourse could have an even stronger political impact.

Watch video 01:50 Taiwan FM: 'We haven't accepted the 1992 consensus'

A warning for Taipei?

Since the start of the anti-extradition bill movement in March, distrust in China has been rising in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, as protesters warned Taiwanese people not to vote for Taiwan's pro-Beijing opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party.

"Some pro-China politicians in Taiwan have proposed the idea of signing a peace treaty with China, but Taiwanese people should know from Hong Kong's experience that the one country, two systems model is fake," a Hong Kong student named Kwok told DW, adding the Beijing continually breaks its promises.

Read more: Taiwan pro-Beijing politician: 'You can change' China

Multiple solidarity rallies for the anti-extradition bill protest have taken place throughout Taiwan since June, and thousands of people took part in these events.

Activists have said that part of the reason why interaction between Hong Kong and Taiwan's civil society has increased is because both places are at the front line of Beijing's expansion goals.

"As Xi Jinping tries to tighten his control over Taiwan and Hong Kong, both places are experiencing greater pressure from [mainland] China," said Lin Fei-fan, deputy secretary general of the DPP. "I think Hong Kong and Taiwan need to find a way to collaborate and resist growing pressure from [mainland] China," he told DW.

Read more: Taiwan opposition picks pro-China mayor as 2020 presidential candidate

Prominent Hong Kong pop star, and pro-democracy advocate, Denise Ho said that Hong Kong's experience proves that China has been deceiving people with grand promises, which should serve as a reminder for Taiwanese heading to vote for president in January 2020.

"It has only been 22 years since the handover [of Hong Kong], but China has openly called the Sino-British Joint Declaration a historic document that they don't need to uphold," Ho told DW. " A similar situation could soon happen to Taiwan."

Read more: Hong Kong protests: Will Beijing step in?

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Recapturing vs. liberation After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Letters to 'compatriots' In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? New Taiwan policy The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China' policy The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, two systems' Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? The independence movement In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'Consensus of 1992' In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Bilateral relations In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'A state on every side' The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000, with Chen Shui-bian, the Taiwanese-born who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'One China, different interpretations' After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? CPC meets KMT The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? 'The direction is correct' After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

China and Taiwan: Best enemies? Quo vadis? After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge." Author: Fang Wan (mg)



Hong Kongers seeking refuge

As Taiwanese sympathy for Hong Kongers grows, the island has also taken in some Hong Kong demonstrators. Multiple Taiwanese news outlets reported on July 19 that dozens of protesters fearing prosecution for their involvement in the ransacking of the legislature had arrived in Taiwan.

There has been a surge in Hong Kong immigrants to Taiwan in recent years, but it also exposes Taiwan's lack of proper legal mechanism to assist these asylum seekers.

Read more: Taiwan open to granting Hong Kong protesters asylum

Following news of two Hong Kong activists being granted refugee status in Germany in May, Denise Ho thinks the latest episode in Taiwan is a big blow to the Hong Kong government's credibility.

"I think this is a big slap in the face to the Hong Kong government," Ho told DW. "It shows that Taiwan has a much healthier system than Hong Kong."

Despite a possible backlash from Hong Kong's government, Ho hopes President Tsai can help assist these asylum seekers from Hong Kong. "I think this is the right thing to do."