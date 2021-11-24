Are Dortmund the Comeback kings?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Supporting Dortmund is a real rollercoaster ride. But could they be making a comeback in the Bundesliga title race?
Eintracht Frankfurt blew a 2-0 lead, with Borussia Dortmund turning on the style to win with three goals in the final 19 minutes. A "calm and measured" halftime team talk from coach Marco Rose proved the right approach.
After a long wait, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has finally kicked off in Cameroon after COVID-19 forced the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone the tournament.
Bochum's draw with Dortmund wasn't just a historic derby result for the newly-promoted side; it also gave their friends in Munich a boost in the title race.
The Norwegian striker's goal from the bench against Wolfsburg was a positive sign for Borussia Dortmund after a tough week. He will be crucial for the club going forward, especially against Bayern Munich next week.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version