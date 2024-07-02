Are classic cars better for the environment than EVs?

02/07/2024 February 7, 2024

The production of a car has a major environmental impact. Building a modern electric car, for example, produces 26 tons of CO2 emissions. By the time a classic car could emit this amount of pollutants, its owner could theoretically drive it for an average of 2000km a year, for 46 years. But still, classic cars seem to be on the brink of extinction.