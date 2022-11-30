  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Sendung Dokumentation "Arctic Blue - Machtpoker im schmelzenden Eis"
Image: ZDF
Politics

Arctic Blue - Part 2

18 minutes ago

Soon the Arctic will be ice-free in summer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KIcT

While many are concerned about the consequences for the global climate, countries like Russia and the US, as well as China and Canada see an ice-free Arctic as an opportunity, offering everything from new trade routes to mineral resources and tourism.

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: ZDF

In two episodes, this documentary reports on a region of the world that is changing dramatically because of climate change. This change affects the lives of the people who make their home in the Arctic, of course. The film team experiences first-hand what it means to live at the mercy of the forces of nature in this inhospitable region, which makes for an adventurous and frightening journey.


Part 2: Who Owns the North?

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: ZDF

In the second part of the documentary, the film team boards a Norwegian frigate off Spitsbergen. There, they observe NATO’s response to the growing Russian influence in the region. This includes observation missions and an increased presence; there is even talk of bringing back submarines decommissioned since the end of the Cold War. Norway's intelligence service has clearly observed a more aggressive Russian military presence in the Arctic in recent years. Apparently, Russia wants to make it clear that it can dominate the Arctic.

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: ZDF


Indeed, Russia identified the Arctic as an important sphere of influence following the end of the Cold War, especially with regard to the Northeast Passage. Alexei Chekunkov, Russia's Minister of Arctic Development, explains why: "The northern shipping route from China via Siberia and Scandinavia is 40 per cent shorter than the route via the Indian Ocean, the Suez Canal, and the Mediterranean."
 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: ZDF

Climate change, he said, represents an opportunity for Russia. But how to get energy to where it’s needed in northern Siberia? The "Akademik Lomonosov," a floating nuclear power plant, may be one answer. Currently anchored in the port of Pevek, Russia's northernmost city, it can supply energy to some 100,000 households. The region around Pevek, which until now was home to just a few miners and reindeer herders, is thus one of several jumping-off points for Russia's tightening grip on the north.

 

 

DW English

FRI 30.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 30.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 30.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 31.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 31.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 01.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 02.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 02.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Liubov Yarosh, a 102-year-old Ukrainian, wearing a headscarf and a black, white and purple patterned shirt

Holodomor survivor: 'I want to witness this victory'

Politics9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Young Nigerian develops ATM-like piggy bank for kids

Innovation6 hours ago01:52 min
More from Africa

Asia

Ex-Chinese President Jiang Zemin waves during a parade in Beijing

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Jiang Zemin — Rise to the top thanks to the Tiananmen crisis

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Deportee being led onto a plane

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Germany set to ban deportations to Iran

Human Rights4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Nant de Drance is a pumped storage power station

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Swiss 'water battery' boosts Europe's energy storage plans

Business3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Iran: Jailed female journalists face regime's smear tactics

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

French President Emmanuel Macron whispers into US counterpart Joe Biden's year; the two presidents are touching each other on the shoulder and upper back

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

US-France: Macron's visit aims to show European unity

Politics7 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A woman activist sits on the shovel bucket of a piece of heavy machinery to stop it from being used in a construction zone

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Defending the environment can be a death sentence

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage