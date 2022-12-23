Arctic Blue - Power Games on the Melting Ice, Part 1

Trailer: Arctic Blue - Power Games on the Melting Ice To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Image: ZDF

While many are concerned about the consequences for the global climate, countries like Russia and the US, as well as China and Canada see an ice-free Arctic as an opportunity, offering everything from new trade routes to mineral resources and tourism.

In two episodes, this documentary reports on a region of the world that is changing dramatically because of climate change. This change affects the lives of the people who make their home in the Arctic, of course. The film team experiences first-hand what it means to live at the mercy of the forces of nature in this inhospitable region, which makes for an adventurous and frightening journey.



Part 1: Signs of Change

Image: ZDF

In the first part of the documentary, they fly low over the fascinating icy landscape of Greenland, filming the fjords and mighty glaciers of the loneliest places in the world. The current Arctic thaw, however, is felt far beyond this lovely, isolated place.

Image: ZDF



Progressing faster here than in the rest of the world, climate change is moving the Arctic into the focus of global politics. Littoral states and world powers are fighting for influence here. At the heart of their interest: access to mineral resources and new transport routes. Because, as the ice melts, new, shorter shipping routes are opening up. Is a new conflict looming at the North Pole?





Image: ZDF

And how do the people in the far north experience the change in their environment? The film team travels through the northern reaches of the US, Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia. The journalists experience the wonder of nature in these regions and meet people who have adapted over centuries to life in these cold, inhospitable realms. Now, they face a new struggle, as global power players swoop in.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 23.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC

FRI 23.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC

FRI 23.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SAT 24.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 24.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC

SUN 25.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC

MON 26.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

MON 26.12.2022 – 22:15 UTC

WED 28.12.2022 – 11:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 26.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3



