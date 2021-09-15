Arc de Triomphe wrapped as Christo gets final wish

Early in the morning in Paris, there are few tourists on the Champs Elysees and almost no cars on the streets.

But at the Arc de Triomphe, dozens of journalists are milling about, some filming the numerous climbers who first peer down from the platform atop the landmark before slowly descending as they lower nearly 25,000 square meters of silver-blue recyclable polypropylene fabric down the sides of the monument.

The "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" project officially opens on September 18, and the Parisian monument will be shrouded for just over two weeks. Although the deceased artist who inspired this project, Christo Vladimirov Javacheff — or Christo for short — insisted that his works of art had no particular message, some passers-by wonder if this latest project could have a hidden meaning.

Christo and Jeanne-Claude in 1999

Christo and his partner, Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, best known as Jeanne-Claude, gained fame for wrapping historic buildings, including the German Reichstag in 1995 and Paris' Pont Neuf bridge.

'The most impressive person I have ever met'

Among the crowd in the square on that particular morning is Vladimir Yavachev, Christos' nephew who has overseen the Paris project since his uncle died in May 2020 at the age of 84.

He appears to be constantly in motion — running to the foot of the Arc de Triomphe to give instructions to the workers, then allowing passers-by to take a photo with him, or making brief comments to journalists.

"How do I feel? I just miss him a lot — he was the most impressive person I ever met," he tells DW of his uncle. "I miss Christo's energy, his enthusiasm, his criticism, his curiosity."

Yavachev began working as his uncle's assistant in 1990 when he was only 17 years old.

"My uncle and his wife Jeanne-Claude had the idea for the Paris monument back in 1961, when he lived near the landmark," he explains, adding that they even created a photomontage of the project.

But it took more than half a century before it was realized. "They didn't take any concrete steps to make it happen, such as obtaining permits to implement the plan until 2017 — that's why we're only carrying out the project now," Yavachev says.

The wrapping was supposed to be completed in the spring of 2020, but the team initially postponed the project, first because kestrels moved to the Arc to nest after the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in April 2019. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of his uncle and Jeanne-Claude, who passed away in 2009, Yavachev promised to complete the wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe — it was, after all, Christo's wish.

"That's quite a responsibility, of course, to oversee such a project. You either have to get used to the stress or have a heart attack," says Yavachev with a grin.

Arc de Triomphe shrouded for a fortnight

At 14 million euro, the cost of the installation comes from the late artist's own funds, as well as the sale of sketches, photomontages and miniature versions of the artwork.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe The renowned Bulgarian-born artist Christo has revealed his project for Paris: Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, scheduled for April 2020. Conceived in 1962, the triumphal arch will be enshrouded by a silvery-blue wrapping of recyclable artificial fabric clinging closely to the arch's shape, and bound by red rope. The inventive 83-year old artist previously worked with his deceased wife, Jeanne-Claude.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba Revisiting Paris, 35 years later The Arc de Triomphe installation will coincide with an exhibition in the Centre Pompidou showcasing Christo and Jeanne-Claude's wrapping of Paris' iconic Pont Neuf bridge in September 1985. That work lent the structure a silky, curtain-like appearance.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba From ancient Egypt to modern London The London Mastaba was a pyramidal sculpture made of more than 7,000 stacked barrels floating on the Serpentine lake in London's Hyde Park from June 18 to September 23, 2018. It was inspired by the trapeze-formed burial tombs typical of ancient Egypt.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba When artists dream big The plans for The Mastaba began in 1977. The original project was conceived by Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude and was supposed to be built in the desert south of Abu Dhabi. Consisting of 410,000 colored oil barrels, if it is built one day, it would be the largest sculpture in the world. The Mastaba in the United Arab Emirates is Christo's only planned permanent large sculpture.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba A tribute to Christo's wife When Jeanne-Claude passed away in 2009, their plans for The Mastaba in Abu Dhabi got a whole new dimension. It wouldn't be just a monumental addition to their work but also a memorial site dedicated to Christo's wife. After all, the two often visited the United Arab Emirates to inspect the site. For now, The Mastaba is the only project listed under "work in progress" on their website.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba The Gates In 2005, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's "Gates" graced New York City's Central Park. Over 7,500 orange banners swayed in the wind, illuminating the pathways of the massive park. Eye-catchers in both the sunny and snowy February landscape, they drew over four million viewers over the course of 16 days. Once dismantled, the installation's pieces, including fabric and steel, were sent to recycling.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba The masters of superlatives The journey from the initial idea to the completion of an artwork can be lengthy. For instance, it took Christo and Jeanne-Claude 23 years to realize their project Wrapped Reichstag. The spectacular show eventually took place in June 1995 when they wrapped the seat of the German parliament with 100,000 square meters of silver fabric. Five million visitors came to see it within 14 days.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba Perilous projects In the 1990s, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art interventions became increasingly gigantic and risky. A worker died when assembling one of the 3,000 umbrellas for the joint installation The Umbrellas in Japan and California. Christo has since then hired only professional climbers and engineers and commissioned German companies to manufacture the huge fabrics for his objects.

Christo's huge artworks: From the Arc de Triomphe to The Mastaba Walking on water In June 2016, around 1.2 million people walked over the waters of the Lake Iseo in Italy thanks to Christo's project The Floating Piers. The three kilometers long and 16 meters wide cloth-covered walkways connected two islands of the lake with the town of Sulzano. It was the artist's first major artwork since the death of his wife, Jeanne-Claude. Author: Gaby Reucher (jt), Louisa Schaefer



More than 1,000 people have been employed on the project, among them 34-year-old Anne Burghartz from the Stuttgart-based structural engineering firm, Schlaich Bergermann Partner.

For the past two and a half years, she and her colleagues have developed a cage structure based on Christos' drawings, with the artist having worked on the project until the end of his life.

The structure protects the frescoes and reliefs on the monument as the fabric is then pulled over it. A total of 200 holes were drilled to install the structure, which will be resealed when the installation is demounted.

Now, Burghartz is making sure that everything goes smoothly. "I got less and less sleep over the past weeks, because there was a lot to prepare up to the last minute, but I'm glad that everything worked out," she said. "Today I just get to watch as a tourist."

A few meters away from Burghartz, 73-year-old Wolfgang Volz takes photos of the works on the installation. He has been documenting Christo and Jeanne-Claude's artworks for 50 years.

"I am the custodian of their art and keep the photos well organized for future generations," he says. That's not easy at the moment. "It's a catastrophe, of course, that they're no longer here. But we're trying to make the best of it." Adding that "they invite the public to engage with art — even if their art had no message except that it's just art, good art."

Anne Burghartz has been overseeing the structural work for the historic Paris installation

Art without a message?

Stephane Lembert does not think that the wrapped monument has no message. He, too, is taking a photo of the monument — but with his cell phone.

"I read about the project and came by especially," says the 58-year-old cab driver and contemporary art fan. "It's impressive to see this — just as impressive as Christo's covering of the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris in 1985. The artist manages to create a link between the past and present through his installations. It's as if he's telling us to continue to keep the past alive."

For Yavachev's nephew, the artworks of his Bulgarian-born uncle are above all an expression of the latter's search for freedom.

"He came from a communist country and fled from there as an illegal immigrant," he explains of Christo's flight to Austria in 1957.

Yavachev wants to keep this legacy alive and hopes the wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe is not the last project he undertakes in place of Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

"The two of them also had plans to create the Mastaba, the largest sculpture in the world, in the United Arab Emirates near the capital Abu Dhabi. One day, we may carry that out as well — five years from now, or maybe in 20."