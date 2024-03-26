Arab citizens of Israel: Between repression and hope

For many Palestinians living in Israel as part of the Arab minority, life was complicated enough before the Hamas attacks. Now, some say their freedom of speech is being curtailed.

Issa Fayed is the owner of a car repair center in Haifa, a city on Israel's Mediterranean coast. He's also an Arab Israeli, or, as he describes himself, a Palestinian living in Israel.

As Israeli strikes on Gaza began in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attacks, Fayed posted a video of himself on his Instagram account saying that Palestinian residents of Israel had no freedom of speech.

"I said that the Palestinian and Arab views matter, too, and this will still remain the case if they [Israeli authorities] arrest us," he told DW.

As a result of the video, Israeli authorities arrested him on October 13 for alleged incitement of terrorism. No charges were brought against him, however, and he was released after a few days. Fayed's account mirrors that of other Arab Israelis who have been arrested under similar circumstances.

Fayed says that since his arrest in October, he's been self-censoring his social media posts.

"Before the war, I knew we were second-class citizens," he says. "Now, it feels like we live under occupation."

Israeli NGO finds hundreds of similar arrests

For many of Israel's roughly 2 million Arab citizens, the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has made a historically complex relationship with the state of Israel even more difficult to navigate.

Arabs, including both Muslim and Christian Palestinians as well as Druze and Bedouin communities, make up roughly 20% percent of Israel's population. Many are descendants of Palestinians who remained in the new state of Israel after its founding in 1948, which saw the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into neighboring areas. As a consequence, Palestinians in Israel often have strong ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as those in the global diaspora.

Following Hamas' October 7 attack and the subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza, some Palestinian citizens of Israel say they've faced a range of restrictive measures, including arrests and expulsions from their academic studies, in response to their social media posts about the war and the situation in Gaza.

Haifa has seen several protests against the war in Gaza Image: Mostafa Alkharouf/AA/picture alliance

Adalah, an Israeli NGO advocating for the legal rights of the Arab minority in Israel, has been tracking investigations and arrests that have arisen from "opposition to the targeting of civilians in Gaza, expressions of sympathy for the Palestinian people in Gaza, opposition to collective punishment and war crimes, and the dissemination of news about Gaza."

According to Suhad Bishara, Adalah's legal director, hundreds of Palestinian citizens of Israel have been arrested following social media posts. Such cases fall under the category of free speech and almost exclusively affect Arab citizens of Israel, she explained to DW.

"We see a pretty drastic deterioration in the authorities' policies, which are based on racist assumptions and selective enforcement," she said. "This has no legal basis."

According to Bishara, Israeli authorities and politicians equate any show of solidarity with Gaza by the country's Arab minority with support for terrorism.

"There's a process of dehumanization of all people in Gaza in Israeli politics," she said.

Fearing for their future and their lives

Fayed agrees with this sentiment, and also argues that there's a double standard for Arabs and Jews who voice solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

"If you're Jewish, you're a left-wing activist," he said. "If you're Arab, you're a terrorist supporter."

A poll by the Israel Democracy Institute suggests that Fayed's feeling is shared by many Arab citizens of Israel. The December 2023 survey found that 71% of Arabs living in Israel are worried about voicing their views on social media.

"Presumably, this is due to the fact that since the outbreak of the war, there has been a noticeable rise in the number of complaints made and charges brought by law enforcement agencies for the offense of incitement," the survey summary said.

The survey also found that 84% of respondents feared for their physical safety, while 86% worried about their economic security.

These are also sentiments that Fayed can relate to: Following Facebook posts about his arrest, he said, his shop was vandalized with graffiti such as "death to Arabs." He also said the income from his car repair business has fallen 90%, as many of his Jewish clients began boycotting his business.

Standing Together is a Jewish-Arab initiative calling for peace and coexistence. Image: Mostafa Alkharouf/AA/picture alliance

Hope for peaceful coexistence

At the moment, the divide between Israel's Jewish population and its Arab population is wide. A January poll conducted by Israeli statistician Mano Geva found that only 34% of Israel's Jewish population say they trust the country's Arab population, and more than 60% say they are against an Arab party being part of an Israeli government coalition.

Yet despite the challenging situation posed by the war between Israel and Hamas, some groups are still trying to maintain, and even strengthen, the delicate bonds between Jews and Arabs in Israel. One such group is Standing Together, a grassroots initiative by Arabs and Jews fighting for more equality in Israeli society.

As part of its activities, Standing Together collected food for Palestinians in Gaza. The donated goods were transported to Gaza by a car convoy that departed from several Israeli cities and made its way towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing in southern Israel.

Though groups such as Standing Together are often seen negatively by large parts of right-wing Israeli society, Fayed believes there's no alternative for Jews and Arabs but to work together. "You can't live without this hope for living together," he said.

Edited by: Timothy Jones