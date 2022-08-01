Apply now: Qualitative Comparative Study in East Africa

The project

As part of its Africa program, DW Akademie is launching an innovation initiative for the interdisciplinary and cross-border development of future-oriented approaches to media development. The goal: The media and civil society are strengthened in their ability to innovate for freedom of opinion of disadvantaged groups. The core topic placed at the center of the innovation processes in East Africa is Innovation for Dialogue - for the voices of vulnerable population groups. Under the working title “(Re)Claiming Spaces”, the new innovation initiative combines the components of research, idea competition and exchange, as well as the implementation of innovative solutions. Women in rural areas have been identified as target group of the project as they in particular have little access to information relevant to them, and their voices are barely heard in the media. The possibilities of social media haven’t brought about any significant change. Media, civil society and development cooperation actors have already developed individual approaches to solutions, such as the selective establishment of women's cooperatives or the work with citizen reporters in Uganda.

But targeted interdisciplinary and scalable approaches are needed to achieve visible success at the sociopolitical level. In the first step of the innovation process, a regional qualitative study in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia will identify the communication, information and participation needs of women in rural areas. The results of this study will form the basis for the following steps of the innovation process /the idea competition.

Qualified media and market research organizations are kindly requested to send in their proposals. The project will consist of four qualitative studies (focus groups / in-depth guided interviews) in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia.

Public invitations to tender:

Data Collection for a Qualitative Comparative Study in East Africa, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Qualitative Comparative Study in East Africa, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

Please find the full invitations and details below.