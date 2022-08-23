 Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Asia | Invitations to tender | DW | 23.08.2022

Invitations to tender

Apply now: Evaluation of media development projects in Asia

DW Akademie is calling for bids for evaluations of its projects in Bangladesh, Cambodia, Myanmar as well as the project "Displacement and Dialoge in South Asia", to be conducted by April 2023.

The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Please find further details in the calls for proposals (download section below). 

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Please apply for each country/project separately. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Anja Weber (anja.weber@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is September 18, 2022. 

Contractors will be selected by October 6, 2022.

The evaluation will start on November 2, 2022. The evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-April 2023. 
 

