Apply now: Evaluation of DW Akademie's project "Freedom of Expression and Media Development"

The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Please find further details in the calls for proposals (download section).

Interested and qualified persons are kindly requested to send in their proposals. Please apply for each country/project separately. Evaluation proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to Laura Moore (laura.moore@dw.com), cc’ing Andrea Gellert (andrea.gellert@dw.com) and Anja Weber (anja.weber@dw.com).

Deadline for submission of proposals is September 18, 2022.

Contractors will be selected by October 6, 2022.



The evaluation will start on November 2, 2022. The evaluation report has to be finalized by mid-April 2023.

