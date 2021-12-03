Application Process

Applications for the next intake starting in September 2022 are now open until 31st March 2022. Please read the information below before visiting the application link.



Before entering your data in the online-application form, please make sure you have all documents required for application ready:

Letter of motivation (English, max. 700 words; font “Arial”, size 10. ; spacing 1,5; signed and dated )

spacing 1,5; ) Current Curriculum Vitae (English, Europass format, signed and dated )

) Certificate of your academic degree(s) (including ALL transcripts)

Proof of at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field AFTER obtaining your first academic degree (for a scholarship you must provide proof of at least two years of professional experience). You can submit a certificate or letter from your employer as proof of work experience. Please make sure it includes your media-related job title, the dates from and to when you worked in that position, company letterhead, date of issue of the certificate/letter and a signature from your employer. If you were self-employed or worked on media projects, please see the FAQ.

Certificate of APS (for applicants who completed their first degree in China or Vietnam)

Proof of sufficient English language skills (C1-Level or higher in accordance with the "Common European Framework"). If you completed a degree in which the medium of instruction was English, you should submit written official confirmation from the university that English was the medium of instruction.



If you are applying for one of our ten scholarships, you will be required to submit these additional documents:

Recent recommendation letter from a university (with letterhead, official university stamp, signature and date)

Recent recommendation letter from your current employer (with letterhead, official company stamp, signature and date)

DAAD application form(filled in, signed and dated)

After the application deadline, a committee of representatives of the University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, the University of Bonn, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and Deutsche Welle will decide on the award of places. Applications will be reviewed in accordance with the process and criteria stipulated in the Master’s Examination Regulations (§ 3 Admission requirements and Appendix 4 Explanations on the selection and admission procedure). In addition to the admission requirements, the criteria mentioned under “Aptitude review” in Appendix 4 will be considered for your admission i.e. qualifications and motivation, media-related and international experience, knowledge of media and development cooperation, publications or references. Telephone interviews will only be conducted with shortlisted scholarship candidates.

Please note that we only have limited places for practical media seminars and this impacts the number of students admitted to each intake.

If you are accepted into the program, our cooperation partner, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences will ask you to submit certified copies of your original documents. Please note: Documents not originally issued in English or German must also be accompanied by an official, certified translation. If required for your country, your original documents should also be officially certified for authenticity.



You can download all the relevant documents for the application process from our FAQ section .