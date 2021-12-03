Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Applications for the next intake starting in September 2022 are now open until 31st March 2022. Please read the information below before visiting the application link.
Before entering your data in the online-application form, please make sure you have all documents required for application ready:
If you are applying for one of our ten scholarships, you will be required to submit these additional documents:
After the application deadline, a committee of representatives of the University of Applied Sciences Bonn-Rhein-Sieg, the University of Bonn, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and Deutsche Welle will decide on the award of places. Applications will be reviewed in accordance with the process and criteria stipulated in the Master’s Examination Regulations (§ 3 Admission requirements and Appendix 4 Explanations on the selection and admission procedure). In addition to the admission requirements, the criteria mentioned under “Aptitude review” in Appendix 4 will be considered for your admission i.e. qualifications and motivation, media-related and international experience, knowledge of media and development cooperation, publications or references. Telephone interviews will only be conducted with shortlisted scholarship candidates.
Please note that we only have limited places for practical media seminars and this impacts the number of students admitted to each intake.
If you are accepted into the program, our cooperation partner, the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences will ask you to submit certified copies of your original documents. Please note: Documents not originally issued in English or German must also be accompanied by an official, certified translation. If required for your country, your original documents should also be officially certified for authenticity.
You can download all the relevant documents for the application process from our FAQ section .