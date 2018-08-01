 Apple, the stock market and a trillion dollars | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.08.2018

Business

Apple, the stock market and a trillion dollars

The iPhone maker is now worth a trillion dollars on the stock market, the first US company to ever to achieve this prize. But does this market valuation really reflect the company's success?

Apple knackt eine Billion US-Dollar (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Lennihan )

It's Thursday, August 2, just before noon on New York's Nasdaq. The stock price of Apple inched up to a value of $207.39 (€179.16). It's a historic moment. The company has just reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion. The magical line that had not been crossed by any US company before.

"I think it's scary that anybody is that strong," says senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt when looking at the company's market power. "It's something to watch and always be concerned about. They are an entity in and of themselves."

In fact, if Apple were a country, there would only be 16 countries in the world that are richer. Steve Jobs would never have dreamed this when he founded the company in his parents' garage in 1976. At that time Apple was an outsider alongside big players like Microsoft and IBM.

Four years later, the company was listed on the stock exchange at the bargain price of $22 a share. Since then, the price has increased by 40,000 percent. Anyone who invested $10,000 in Apple at the time is now fabulously wealthy.

With the iPod and the iPhone, the company from Cupertino which came from such humble beginnings, survived the brink of bankruptcy and became the most profitable corporation in the world within 20 years. In the last quarter alone, Apple generated well over $50 billion in revenues.

Watch video 01:40
Now live
01:40 mins.

The trillion dollar apple

The loyalty of customers to the brand seems unbroken and iPhones, iPads and MacBooks determine the lives of many Americans. It's no surprise to Silverblatt that the company is the most valuable in the world.

Artificially inflated?

However, Apple can not rest on its past success. "Right now, Apple is hot. Does it mean that it's going to be hot in a year? No!" says Silverblatt. Even if everything is going Apple's way at the moment, the competition is not sleeping. "The next Apple competitor is an 18-year-old sitting in a garage somewhere," he added.

Read more: What's behind Apple's constant profit surge?

Critics believe Apple is no longer breaking new ground in terms of innovation. Since the death of founder Steve Jobs in 2011 the company hasn't produces a "real hit," according to analyst Robert Enderle.

The smart HomePod loudspeaker, its latest attempt to open up a new market, has become an industry joke with its high price and limited functionality. Against this background the share price seems artificially inflated and does not reflect the true value of the company.

In fact, the stock price got help from the outside. The business-friendly US tax reform allowed the company to repatriate foreign earnings back home, leading to a multi-billion-dollar stock repurchase program. Over the past five years, the amount of stock has been reduced by 20 percent, through such buybacks.

In addition, a bull market that has been going on for eight years has helped the stock. Yet skeptics think if the mood in the market changes or tech stocks lose ground, things can change very quickly.

An expensive first place

One reason why Apple is so profitable at the moment is due to the iPhone, the most expensive mobile phone on the market. "They are really relying on the iPhone at this moment," says Enderle. More than half of Apple's total revenue comes from the smartphone business.

Iran Internetverbote (picture-alliance/dpa/F. M. Bina)

The iPhone has been central to Apple's irrepressible rise

"Apple, unlike Facebook and Google, is focused on customers and profit," thinks Enderle. "The issues that Facebook and Google are having really have to do with the fact that they are misusing customer information."

Amazon, which is currently the second most valuable company in terms of stock market value, relies too much on growth instead of profit. In terms of market valuation, however, a profitable company would do better.

What's next?

In order to remain number one, Apple is no longer just focusing on hardware products. One of the company's fastest growing business strand is in services such as the App Store, music downloads and iCloud storage. The annual revenue of the service sector with $35 billion alone is three times bigger than streaming service Netflix's revenue.

The service business has become a reliable growth engine with more than 1.3 billion customers firmly planted in Apple's ecosystem, protecting it against fluctuating sales figures, investment bank Morgan Stanley recently told clients.

Apple, say advocates, has matured in recent years and has managed to remember its strengths instead of chasing after new innovations in new categories. The corporation is "the new Microsoft and that's a good thing," commented Marketwatch recently.

Despite the joy on the Nasdaq floor, the $1 trillion valuation is just marketing, says Silverblatt. Now the real challenge begins. "Next year will be a big test to see whether or not individuals will buy this at higher prices and what they will come out with."

The key question is whether Apple fans will continue to be willing to spend $1,000 or more for a mobile phone into the future and thereby keep pushing the company on to ever bigger records.

  • Steve Jobs with the first iPhone

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    That's right: "Purple"

    Back when the iPhone was still a drawing-board idea, this was the project's code name. According to one former Apple executive, the "Purple" team's workspace resembled a college dorm in many ways. Not only did it smell "something like pizza," it also had a Fight Club poster on the wall to remind everyone of the first (and second) rule of Fight Club.

  • San Francisco Apple 3G iPhone Präsentation Steve Jobs

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    What time is it?

    Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone at 9:42 a.m. on June 29, 2007. The event was timed perfectly so that when attendees saw pictures of the new device, the time on the display showed the time in real life. Apple maintained similar punctuality at subsequent product launches. Except when it introduced the world to the iPad in 2010 - then the company sped things up by a minute.

  • Symbolbild Senioren mit Handy

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    Next-generation tech

    Sure, the first iPhone would have set you back $599, but that one little device could do as much as $3,000 worth of cutting-edge gadgetry from your local electronics store in 1991. It was a computer, CD player, phone and answering machine all in one. What's more: If Apple had tried to assemble an iPhone in the early '90s rather than in the 2000s, all the parts would have cost more than $3 million.

  • 100 jähriger Fallschirmspringer Vernon Maynard

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    You think your screen is cracked?

    We've all been there. A hurried pull from a pocket, a slip of the fingers and - crack. That iPhone screen will never be the same. But hey, at least you didn't drop your precious smartphone from 13,500 feet in the air. That's what skydiver Jarrod McKinney did in 2011. He claimed he could still make calls, however.

  • Ein Mann benutzt ein Apple iPad und ein iPhone

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    The iPad gave rise to the iPhone

    In the early 2000s, Apple was looking to develop a tablet computer with a virtual keyboard. Then one day, as a bunch of Apple engineers were complaining about how lame their cell phones were, an idea struck them: The same technology could be used to make a superior phone. They stopped working on what would eventually be called the iPad and got to work constructing a revolutionary new smartphone.

  • Symbolbild Stapel von Smartphones

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    Lots and lots of iPhones

    Apple has sold nearly 900 million iPhones since the lifestyle-altering handsets were introduced in 2007. But with the economic slowdown in China weighing on sales, Apple has for the first time warned that its current quarter sales could be lower than they were a year ago. Apple is still selling loads of iPhones - a record 74.8 million last quarter - but the fact that sales could decline is huge.

  • Symbolbild Computer Chip technology

    It's time for iPhone trivia!

    A love-hate relationship

    Even Siri knows that Apple and Samsung are rivals. Ask her if she loves the South Korean tech giant and you'll get a curt "I'd rather not say." The two have been locked in a series of high-profile patent lawsuits for years. But on one front, they remain allies: Samsung reportedly manufactures the computer chip that powers the iPhone.


