 Apple drops Hong Kong tracking app following Chinese criticism | News | DW | 10.10.2019

News

iPhone manufacturer Apple has removed a smartphone app criticized by China for aiding anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Apple said the app had "been used to target and ambush police."

Image of the app HKmap.live (Reuters/T. Siu)

Apple said in a statement on Thursday that the mapping app, named HKmap.live, had been removed "because it has been used to target and ambush police" and to "threaten public safety."

The ruling Chinese communist party had said on Wednesday that the app "facilitates illegal behavior," claiming that protesters were using it to communicate the locations of police locations and tear gas use in Hong Kong.

In their announcement on Thursday morning, Apple did not refer to Chinese pressure but said that the app had been removed because it violated local law and Apple guidelines.

ed/sms (Reuters, AP)

