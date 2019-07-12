 Apollo 50 Festival: Washington celebrates the moon landing | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 19.07.2019

Science

Apollo 50 Festival: Washington celebrates the moon landing

Space fans can learn all about the moon, Mars and NASA at a three-day event in the US capital. Whether you want to know about satellite imaging or be run over by a Mars rover — it's all there!

The Earth dome at the Apollo 50 Festival in Washington (DW/C. Bleiker)

The National Mall in Washington DC is usually a site for big political events. It's where people watch the presidential inauguration every four years, and where Trump supporters came together this Fourth of July for the president's "Salute to America." But this week, the Mall is moon-struck for three days: From Thursday to Saturday, the Apollo 50 Festival is taking over the lawn behind the National Air and Space Museum.

In one of the festival's pavilions, the Earth dome, kids and teens can try their hand at a quiz about Earth and the moon or work on piecing an Earth puzzle back together. Like most of the other 22 festival pavilions, the dome is sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

"Many of our missions are represented here," NASA spokeswoman Katherine Brown said, adding that visitors could really get a glimpse of "all of NASA."

Read more: When America landed on the moon, the whole world did

Poster for the Apollo 50 Festival in Washington (DW/C. Bleiker)

The festival is located in the National Mall in the heart of Washington, between the Washington Monument and the Capitol

Multiple moon parties

The festival is part of the National Air and Space Museum's celebrations to honor the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 crew landing on the moon on July 20, 1969. The museum is part of the Smithsonian Institution and one of Washington's most popular attractions. For the moon landing anniversary, it is displaying Neil Armstrong's original spacesuit and a replica of the Apollo 11 command module hatch that Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins used on their way to the moon 50 years ago.

On Saturday, July 20, the museum will show original footage of the moon landing from 1969 in a special late-night event.

Until then, space enthusiasts can enjoy the festival right outside the museum. The summer heat and humidity turned even just walking around outside into a sweat-inducing affair Thursday morning. But that didn't keep visitors from exploring the science and technology booths at the festival.

Read more: Fly me to the moon - holidaying in space

Mars rover replica rolling over a child at the Apollo 50 Festival in Washington (DW/C. Bleiker)

Ege loved having a Mars rover roll over him — "It was cool!"

Inspiring excitement for the space program

In the "Meet Mars Rovers" pavilion, 10-year-old Ege was lying on the floor, letting a Mars rover replica roll over him. Other children were excitedly waiting their turn in line. 

Answering the question of whether getting run over by a Mars rover hurt, Ege said, "A little. But it was cool!"

The young boy, who was visiting from Istanbul, declared the rover his favorite thing at the festival. With that, it beat out even a life-sized astronaut built from Lego.

Ege's stepmother Deirdre said she was glad they came to the festival despite the heat.

"It inspires me to think about the space program again," the 46-year-old said. "Kids today don't talk about space the same way we did. There's not as much excitement anymore."

That is one thing Apollo 50 Festival organizers are trying to change. Young space enthusiasts were able to try out lots of NASA technology, like a robot arm, and meet a NASA-uniform-wearing Snoopy. Around lunchtime on Thursday, a line had formed to take photos with the Lego-astronaut. It wasn't unlike the queues families form every year at Christmas to get a shot of their little ones with a department store Santa.

Astronaut built from Lego bricks at the Apollo 50 Festival in Washington (DW/C. Bleiker)

At the Lego pavilion, kids could build their own rockets and take photos with a Lego astronaut

Measuring ice from space

The scientists and engineers at the festival were happy to pass on their knowledge to the next generation of researchers without any of the tensions every political conversation seems to bring at the moment.

"It's a great event because it's not controversial," Debra Hernandez from NASA's Earth Science division said. "It's just fun — and you learn something, too!"

In the Earth dome, Christopher Shuman and Valerie Casasanto from the Joint Center for Earth Systems Technology answered questions about two NASA satellite projects. For ICESat, a satellite shoots lasers from space to Earth to measure, among other things, the height and the thickness of icebergs in Antarctica.

NASA researchers Valerie Casasanto and Christopher Shuman at their booth at the Apollo 50 Festival in Washington (DW/C. Bleiker)

Casasanto and Shuman demonstrated how much ice is lost in different regions across the world every year

For the Grace FO mission, twin satellites are measuring to what extent water is changing the gravitation on Earth. With this information, the researchers can find out how quickly ice is melting around the world.

"I am trying to tell stories with these satellite images to show changes and help people understand where the situation with ice melting is getting dramatic," Shuman said.

That's exactly what was visualized at Shuman and Casasanto's booth. A large cube, dwarfing the scale model of the Empire State Building, represented one gigaton of ice. Greenland, in particular, loses many gigatons each year, as could be seen in the display's plastic containers for Greenland, Antarctica and Alaska. The entire set-up was more memorable and conveyed the urgent message about the dangers of global warming much better than any row of numbers ever could.

  • Full moon in the night sky (picture-alliance/Arco Images/B. Lamm)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    The moon is shrinking!

    According to NASA research, the moon is slowly losing heat, which causes its surface to shrivel up like a grape turning into a raisin. But that's not all: its interior is shrinking! The moon has become about 50 meters (150 feet) "skinnier" over the past several hundred million years.

  • Buzz Aldrin and a US flag on the moon (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Neil A. Armstrong)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    How did that US flag wave?

    Conspiracy theorists believe that the lunar landing was a fake, and that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked around on July 21st, 1969, on a soundstage instead of the moon. They point to the fact that the flag planted by Aldrin waved as if moved by the wind, which would be impossible in space's vacuum. NASA's explanation: Aldrin was twisting the flagpole while planting it in the ground.

  • Man is wiping sweat off his head (picture alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Scorching hot and freezing cold

    If it's summer in your neck of the woods, you might be sweating right now. But just remember: temperatures are little more extreme on the moon. When the sun hits its surface, it can get up to 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) hot. Without the warm glow, temperatures can drop down to -153 degrees Celsius (-243 degrees Fahrenheit). Brrr!

  • Man's silhouette seen in front of the moon (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Man on the moon

    The myth of a person living on the moon has existed for almost as long as Earth's satellite itself. Some people see a face on the surface of the full moon, composed of the dark lunar plains and the lighter lunar highlands. Many cultures have tales about an actual person who committed some kind of misdeed and was banished to the moon for it. Astronauts are yet to encounter them, though.

  • Solar eclipse (Reuters/J. Ernst)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Drifting apart — the end of solar eclipses

    The moon is drifting away from Earth at a speed of almost 4 centimeters (1.5 inches) per year. The farther away our satellite is, the smaller it appears to us. In about 550 million years, it'll look too small to ever "cover" all of the sun, even at its closest position to Earth. That'll mean no more total solar eclipses.

  • Wolf howling at the night sky (Imago/Anka Agency International/G. Lacz)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Wolves don't care

    Ah, howling at the moon — no old-timey scary movie is complete without it. But in fact, wolves do not intensify their howling when a full moon rolls around, and they don't direct their howls at the moon, either. They simply yowl at night, which is also the time when a full moon is most visible. That could be one reason our ancestors drew the connection.

  • Neil Armstrong and Apollo 11 crew meeting President Obama in the White House (picture-alliance/dpa)

    7 fun facts about the moon

    Moon-walkers: Not a very diverse bunch

    12 humans have walked on the moon so far. While they come from various professional fields, they have a couple of things in common: All of them are American, all of them are white and all of them are men. Let's see where the first non-American on the moon will be from — maybe it'll be a woman and/or person of color, too!

    Author: Carla Bleiker


