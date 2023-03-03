  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Apollo 17 Kommandant Eugene Cerman
Image: UIG/IMAGO

Apollo 17 And New Lunar Landings

18 minutes ago

Space-faring nations are planning new moon missions. What are their goals? Meanwhile, space agencies are also working to tackle threats from space.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O7yB

The USA's Apollo program brought a total of 382 kg of lunar rock back to Earth. Over 50 years later, researchers are still studying its content. We look back at those historic missions — and forward to future lunar landings.

Mond Erde
Image: YAY Images/imago images

The precious history of lunar rock

A growing number of nations are joining space exploration. But there's one destination that everyone wants to go to: our very own moon. German astronaut Matthias Maurer explains why.

 

Illustration eines Asteroides, der die Oberfläche des Planeten trifft
Image: Imago Images/Science Photo Library

 

 

Asteroid early-warning systems

66 million years ago an asteroid impact triggered a global winter and wiped out the dinosaurs. Given more recent but less drastic incidents: Do we need to be worried about a new impact?

 

Just ask! What exactly is the DART mission?

This week's question comes from Jorge Mondragon in Mexico. "DART" is a small NASA spacecraft handed a one-way mission in October 2022: to deliberately collide with an asteroid and alter its trajectory. Mission accomplished!

 

Dinosaurier Sauroposeidon proteles
Image: Corey Ford/StockTrek/IMAGO

Africa's oldest dinosaur

The oldest dinosaur ever found in Africa is remarkably similar to specimens found in South American and India. The discovery reinforces a theory that the animals settled in similar climate zones.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.03.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SUN 04.03.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 06.03.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 06.03.2023 – 15:30 UTC
MON 06.03.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 07.03.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 06.03.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History5 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

A room full of small children with their arms outstretched doing exercises

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Society20 hours ago01:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics19 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment5 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human Rights23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage