Apollo 17 And New Lunar Landings

Space-faring nations are planning new moon missions. What are their goals? Meanwhile, space agencies are also working to tackle threats from space.

The USA's Apollo program brought a total of 382 kg of lunar rock back to Earth. Over 50 years later, researchers are still studying its content. We look back at those historic missions — and forward to future lunar landings.

The precious history of lunar rock

A growing number of nations are joining space exploration. But there's one destination that everyone wants to go to: our very own moon. German astronaut Matthias Maurer explains why.

Asteroid early-warning systems

66 million years ago an asteroid impact triggered a global winter and wiped out the dinosaurs. Given more recent but less drastic incidents: Do we need to be worried about a new impact?

Just ask! What exactly is the DART mission?

This week's question comes from Jorge Mondragon in Mexico. "DART" is a small NASA spacecraft handed a one-way mission in October 2022: to deliberately collide with an asteroid and alter its trajectory. Mission accomplished!

Africa's oldest dinosaur

The oldest dinosaur ever found in Africa is remarkably similar to specimens found in South American and India. The discovery reinforces a theory that the animals settled in similar climate zones.

