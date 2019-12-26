Ape hit: German zoo animals go wild for gifts

There was no monkeying around at a zoo in Stuttgart, southern Germany, as a number of apes were given presents on Christmas Day.

106 gifts in total were handed out to the grateful gorillas, bonobos and orangutans at the Wilhelma Zoo, in the north of the city, situated by the river.

A gorilla takes a peek inside

Gorilla paws

Arms were outstretched as the apes, who were by no means bamboozled by the event, gleefully received their gifts which included popcorn, raisins and apple rings.

The bonobos and orangutans went crackers for their Christmas delights that were tied up tight and concealed in newspaper on the inside.

An orangutan looks unaware of what lay in store

When the apes could finally get the monkey off their backs and unwrap their treats, Kibo and his gorilla troop; Kombote and her bonobo party; and orangutan ladies Carolin and Moni could finally let their hair down.

It is not the first time Wilhelma Zoo has made the offering with the principle aim of keeping the apes entertained.

No monkey business

Many get confused about the differences between monkeys and apes but the former has a tail, where the latter does not. In addition, apes tend to be larger with bigger brains, as well as having a tendency to live longer. Species of ape include humans, chimpanzees, and gibbons, in addition to gorillas, orangutans, and bonobos.



