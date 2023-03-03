  1. Skip to content
SocietyNorth America

Apart - Mothers in U.S. Prisons

26 minutes ago

America’s ‘war on drugs’ has increased the country’s female prison population by 800 per cent. For mothers, the global campaign is especially tough.


The documentary film tells the story of three women fighting for their freedom, dignity and a life with their children.

America’s ‘war on drugs’ has increased the country’s female prison population by 800 per cent. For mothers, the global campaign is especially tough. The documentary film tells the story of three women fighting for their freedom, dignity and a life with their children.

For more than three-and-a-half years, filmmakers follow the fortunes of three mothers incarcerated for drug-related offenses in the state of Ohio. All three are about to return home. Just like thousands of other women in the United States, they were either born into a drug milieu or got hooked on strong painkillers due to the lax practices of prescribing doctors and pressure from the pharmaceuticals industry. Some of these women ended up using heroin, and then getting caught up in drug-related crime.

Lydia, Tomika and Amanda’s stories are just like these. They may have started out from different points, but what unites the three women is their fight for a better life and the opportunity to spend time with their families and children. Tomika’s daughter was just nine months old when she began her jail sentence. The two are only reunited nine years later.

A social rehabilitation program and the experiences of other formerly incarcerated mothers support the three women in their efforts to build a new life, although the U.S. judiciary and society in general don’t make it easy for them.

The film shows the intimate and precious moments between the mothers and their children and observes the women as they find their way back to freedom and everyday home life. A film about strong women, a pernicious justice system, hope, love and courage.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 12.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 12.04.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 12.04.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 13.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 15.04.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 13.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 16.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

