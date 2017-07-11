Antony Blinken, Heiko Maas vow new 'culture of remembrance' at Holocaust Memorial

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on Thursday, pledging stronger cooperation between their two countries on Holocaust remembrance.

Blinken, the son of American Jewish parents, thanked the survivors present, including 99-year-old Margot Friedländer, for their efforts in passing on their knowledge and experiences.

The agreement reached between Berlin and Washington on Thursday will help "remind us of all that we can lose — but also to see what we can save — if we choose to stand up instead of just standing by," Blinken said.

Standing in front of Berlin's 2,711 concrete slabs serving as a remembrance and warning, Maas said he was "very pleased" about the launch of "German-American dialogue on Holocaust issues at this special place."

"Our strength lies in shouldering the burden of historical responsibility — no if's, and's or but's. Our strength lies in joining forces in search of the best way forward," Maas said, referring to German-US relations.

The German foreign minister said it was important to "prepare" for a "culture of remembrance for a turning point in time."

In view of the fact that the last eyewitnesses will soon no longer be able to pass on their experiences, new forms of remembrance must be found, Maas stressed.

"We owe this to those who were murdered and to the survivors," he added.

"I know how much your family's personal experience of the Holocaust shapes your daily actions," Maas said, referring to Blinken's family history.

Blinken's stepfather Samuel Pisar survived the Holocaust.Pisar, who was from Bialystok, Poland, survived the Nazi death camps of Treblinka, Majdanek, Auschwitz and Dachau.

"When he was liberated by US soldiers in 1945, he was the only survivor of his family," Blinken said.

Germany has an 'everlasting responsibility'

In the course of the Second World War, the Nazis murdered at least 6 million Jews.

In 1938, the Nazis organized pogroms all over Germany. Jewish houses, synagogues, and shops were destroyed during what became known as Kristallnacht.During the pogrom, thousands of Jewish people were rounded up and imprisoned in death camps.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What happened on November 9-10, 1938? Anti-Semitic mobs, led by SA paramilitaries, went on rampages throughout Nazi Germany. Synagogues like this one in the eastern city of Chemnitz and other Jewish-owned property were destroyed, and Jews were subject to public humiliation and arrested. According to official records, at least 91 Jews were killed — though the real death toll was likely much higher.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What's behind the name? The street violence against German Jews is known by a variety of names. Berliners called it Kristallnacht, from which the English "Night of Broken Glass" is derived. It recalls the shards of shattered glass from the windows of synagogues, homes and Jewish-owned businesses. Nowadays, in German, it's also common to speak of the "pogrom night" or the "November pogroms."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the official reason for the pogrom? The event that provided the excuse for the violence was the murder of German diplomat Ernst vom Rath by Herschel Grynszpan, a 17-year-old Polish Jew. Vom Rath was shot at close range at the German Embassy in Paris on November 7, and died days later. Grynszpan wasn't executed for the crime; no one knows whether he survived the Third Reich or died in a concentration camp.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms How did the violence start? After vom Rath's death, Adolf Hitler gave Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels permission to launch the pogrom. Violence had already broken out in some places, and Goebbels gave a speech indicating the Nazis would not quash any "spontaneous" protests against the Jews. The SS were instructed to allow "only such measures as do not entail any danger to German lives and property."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Was the violence an expression of popular anger? No — that was just the official Nazi party line, but no one believed it. Constant references to "operations" and "measures" in Nazi documents clearly indicate the violence was planned ahead of time. It's unclear what ordinary Germans thought of the mayhem. There is evidence of popular disapproval, but the fact that the couple in the left of this picture appear to be laughing also speaks volumes.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What did the Nazis hope to gain? In line with their racist ideology, the Nazis wanted to intimidate Jews into voluntarily leaving Germany. To this end, Jews were often paraded through the streets and humiliated, as seen in this image. Their persecutors were also motivated by economic interests. Jews fleeing the Third Reich were charged extortionate "emigration levies," and their property was often confiscated.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms Did the pogrom serve the Nazis' purpose? After the widespread violence German Jews were under no illusions about Nazi intentions, and those who could left the country. But such naked aggression played badly in the foreign press and offended many Germans' desire for order. Later, further anti-Jewish measures took more bureaucratic forms, such as the requirement that Jews wear a visible yellow Star of David stitched to their clothing.

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What was the immediate aftermath? After the pogroms, the Nazi leadership instituted a whole raft of anti-Jewish measures, including a levy to help pay for the damage of November 9-10, 1938. The second-most powerful man in the Third Reich at the time, Hermann Göring, famously remarked: "I would not want to be a Jew in Germany."

Looking back on the Nazis' anti-Jewish pogroms What is Kristallnacht's place in history? In 1938, the beginning of what became known as the Holocaust was still two years away. But there is an obvious line of continuity from the pogrom to the mass murder of European Jews, in which the Nazi leadership would continue to develop and intensify their anti-Semitic hatred. In the words of one contemporary historian, the pogrom was a "prelude to genocide." Author: Jefferson Chase



In January this year, to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "deeply ashamed" of the atrocities committed by the Nazis.

She added that it is the "everlasting responsibility of Germany" to remember the victims of the Holocaust.

"We must resolutely oppose both open and covert anti-Semitism, the denial as well as the relativization of the Holocaust," Merkel said.

Maas and Blinken on Thursday also warned out about the resurgence of antisemitism and racism in recent years, in both the United States and Germany.

"Let's think of the yellow stars at coronavirus demonstrations, the flood of anti-semitic conspiracy theories on the net, the attacks on synagogues and Jews, the rioters in front of the Bundestag or the uninhibited mob in the US Capitol," Maas said.

mvb/sms (AFP, dpa)