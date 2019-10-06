 Antonio Costa′s Socialists win Portuguese election | News | DW | 06.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Antonio Costa's Socialists win Portuguese election

Portugal's incumbent Socialist Party has collected the most votes in a general election. Prime Minister Antonio Costa's chances in the election were boosted by the country's growing economy.

Antonio Costa (picture-alliance/dpa/Xinhua/P. Fiuza)

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialists (PS) came out on top of parliamentary elections held Sunday in Portugal. The first forecasts showed his party expanded its number of mandates in the 230-seat parliament but fell short of winning an outright majority, meaning Costa will need to build a coalition government.

Costa declared victory, saying "we accept the task of ruling Portugal for the next four years with determination and responsibility."

Read more: Portugal: A China-friendly EU nation driven by need

Forecasts published b public broadcaster RTP put the Socialists in the overall range between 35% and 39% of the vote, which would give them more seats than in the last election in 2015 in a boost coming after four years of solid economic growth.

The main opposition center-right Social Democrats (PSD) were estimated to have scored between 27% and 31%. 

Although the projected results would likely see PS's seats in parliament from 86 to 112, a party needs 116 to rule independently. This means Costa, a former mayor of Lisbon, will need to seek an alliance with another party. The incumbent PM said before the election, however, that he had not agreed to a coalition with any other party before the election.

Read moreSocial democracy's struggles and successes in Europe

Over the previous legislative period, PS had been supported by the Marxist Left Bloc (BE) and the Green-Communist alliance, without a formal coalition agreement.

Since accepting a bailout in 2011 following ramifications from the global financial crisis, Portugal has been back on its feet since 2014, with a tourism boom helping unemployment to reach its lowest levels since 2002. Costa has been lauded for balancing the budget without losing the support of the leftist parties that have propped up his government.

sms,es/cmb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Social democracy's struggles and successes in Europe

Germany's SPD isn't the only party of social democrats currently struggling in Europe. But while some suffer even more, others are ascendant. DW looks at the ups and downs of Europe's left-leaning parties. (10.06.2019)  

Portugal: A China-friendly EU nation driven by need

When Portugal was facing difficult times, the EU imposed tough austerity measures, while China pumped billions into the country. Now Portugal's prime minister is speaking out against a tougher EU course against China. (12.03.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Portugal Parlamentswahlen

Portugal heads to the polls with Socialists tipped to win 06.10.2019

Antonio Costa's Socialist Party (PS) is a clear favorite to win Portugal's parliamentary elections. The anti-austerity leader has been credited with pulling the country from economic hardship to growth and stability.

Portugals Ministerpräsident Antonio Costa

Inside Europe: A steady course in Portugal 04.10.2019

Few surprises are expected in Portugal's general elections. After several years of intervention by the EU and IMF after the eurozone crisis, a leftist government has achieved relative stability. Since 2015 it's been led by Prime Minister Antonio Costa. But the success of the country's center-left is not the only thing that makes Portugal unusual in a European context. Guy Hedgecoe reports.

Diogo Freitas do Amaral Portugal

Portugal's Diogo Freitas do Amaral dead at 78 03.10.2019

Diogo Freitas do Amaral, a politician known as one of the founders of democracy in Portugal, has died. He served as foreign minister, deputy prime minister and narrowly lost the 1986 presidential run-off election.

Advertisement