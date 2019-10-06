 Antonio Costa′s Socialists ahead in Portuguese election | News | DW | 06.10.2019

News

Antonio Costa's Socialists ahead in Portuguese election

Exit polls indicate Portugal's incumbent Socialist Party has collected the most votes in a general election. Prime Minister Antonio Costa's chances in the election were boosted by the country's growing economy.

Antonio Costa (picture-alliance/dpa/Xinhua/P. Fiuza)

Prime Minister Antonio Costa's Socialists appeared set to come out on top of parliamentary elections held Sunday in Portugal. However, preliminary exit polls showed his party falling short of an outright majority, meaning Costa will need to build a coalition government.

"The main question is whether we'll have our hands tied," Costa said ahead of the poll at a campaign rally on Friday. "We need to have the strength to guarantee four years of stability and not be a short-term government." A regular government term lasts four years.

A total of four exit polls put the Socialists in the overall range between 33.3% and 40% of the vote, which would give them more seats than in the last election in 2015 in a boost coming after four years of solid economic growth.

The main opposition center-right Social Democrats (PSD) were estimated to have scored between 24.2% and 31%. 

More to come ...

sms/cmb (Reuters, AFP)

